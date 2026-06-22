Pelican Defines the Future of Protection with the Global Debut of the Next Generation Protector Series

Re-engineered with proprietary HPX™material, the Next Generation Protector is Pelican's toughest, most modular case yet.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican, the global leader in advanced protective solutions, today announced the launch of the Next Generation Protector series. Building on a half-century legacy as the benchmark for unrivaled protection, the Next Generation Protector reinforces Pelican's position as the definitive cross-industry standard while bringing that same undisputed American ingenuity to the modern consumer.

1976, Pelican's first case – the ogirinal protector – has set the standard for the category. It has been trusted on high-stakes missions, from the Artemis II splashdown to the frontlines of the California wildfires, and on countless everyday journeys in between. Today, the Next Generation Protector isn't just a refresh; it is the future version of the case the world already trusts. It is a re-engineering of the legendary DNA that built the category, leveraging a half-century of heritage, to deliver a meaningful evolution in performance, usability, and design.

"Pelican's legacy is built on the idea that our protection starts where others end," said JC Curleigh, CEO of Pelican. "Fifty years ago, Pelican created a category out of a necessity for gear that wouldn't fail, regardless of the environment, and with Next Generation Protector, we have optimized the chemistry and the architecture of our namesake line. For the professional photographer or the engineer on a remote rig, this means a case that is not only tougher but more adaptable to the most challenging environments."

The Material Science of Survival: HPX™ Innovation

At the core of the Next Generation Protector is a breakthrough in polymer science. Utilizing a proprietary HPX™ material formulation, Pelican engineers have achieved three critical dimensions of material innovation:

Superior Impact Resistance: Laboratory testing confirms a 12% increase in impact strength , ensuring structural integrity during high-velocity drops and extreme kinetic stress.

Laboratory testing confirms a , ensuring structural integrity during high-velocity drops and extreme kinetic stress. Enhanced Dimensional Stability: The new series offers increased rigidity under load, maintaining a perfect O-ring seal even when subjected to the extreme pressures of high-altitude transport or deep-sea deployment.

The new series offers increased rigidity under load, maintaining a perfect O-ring seal even when subjected to the extreme pressures of high-altitude transport or deep-sea deployment. Advanced Durability & UV Compatibility: A refined color masterbatch process ensures the case maintains its physical properties and color fastness during prolonged exposure to high-UV environments, preventing the brittleness that plagues lesser polymers.

Built from Legendary DNA, Modernized for Today's Missions.

The Next Generation Protector carries forward the legendary DNA that defines Pelican, modernized for today's gear to perform in the moments that matter. The next generation of Protector is the total solution – as it transforms into a complete ecosystem with situational accessories for the modern mission.

The series introduces situational accessories and innovations that are designed for precision and usability:

Heavy Load Mobility: New high-durability wheels with stainless steel bearings for heavy-load maneuverability.

New high-durability wheels with stainless steel bearings for heavy-load maneuverability. Precision Entry: Enhanced push-button latches that provide a more intuitive, secure shear-lock.

Enhanced push-button latches that provide a more intuitive, secure shear-lock. Integrated Organization: A new suite of lid organizers and studio-case configurations to support creators, collectors, and technical trades.

A new suite of lid organizers and studio-case configurations to support creators, collectors, and technical trades. Engineered In-Case Lighting: The ModLight Pivot is designed for optimal visibility in mobile environments, providing up to 18 hours of reliable, hands-free in-case illumination.

Five Decades of Defining the Standard

Pelican is the industry standard for mission-critical protective solutions, as the benchmark against which all other protection is measured. The Next Generation Protector is more than a case; it is the benchmark standard of survival, built by the company that has been the global leader in mission-critical solutions for five decades.

The Next Generation Protector series and its accompanying accessories will be available through authorized Pelican distributors and professional equipment suppliers starting this Summer.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

Pelican's reputation continues to go from strength to strength with their 'Built to Protect... to Equip for the Mission' obsession. For more information, visit www.pelican.com .

SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.