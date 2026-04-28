Pelican Unveils Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions

Global leader Pelican reintroduces the Hardigg name to mark its most advanced tier of engineered protective technical solutions for mission-critical equipment as demand surges.

TORRANCE, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican, the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions, today unveiled a new brand identity for its Technical Solutions division: Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions. Since the strategic merger of Pelican and Hardigg in 2009, the new Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions seal will now serve as the definitive mark for the company's most advanced tier of engineered protective packaging solutions.

Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions

Announced today, Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions represents the convergence of over 75-year combined history: Pelican's 50-years of relentless innovation and Hardigg's 77-year heritage of precision engineering.

"At Barrett, our mission is to deliver products that define precision, reliability, and durability, and we expect the same from the companies we partner with," said Nathan Lux, Director of Marketing & eCommerce at Barrett. "While Pelican often has an existing solution that meets our needs, we've also had the privilege of partnering with them to create custom solutions for unique projects. This collaborative spirit underscores the fact that Pelican is not just a vendor - they are a true partner. For Barrett, the relationship with Pelican is about more than cases - it's about ensuring our customers experience the same level of quality and care in every detail."

As global demand for sophisticated protection reaches unprecedented levels—evidenced by the delivery of over one million military drone and UAS/UAV case solutions in just the last two years—Pelican is expanding on its technical solutions business through increased investment in engineering expertise, manufacturing capacity and global reach.

Industry Leader, Proven at Scale

As the global leader in protective technical solutions, Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions provides unrivaled protection across all industries, is trusted by military forces, public safety officers, and industrial professionals worldwide. Unmatched on a global scale, Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions holds a presence across 27 world wide offices, with 10 manufacturing locations throughout North America, Europe, and Australia, providing access internationally across six continents.

This international infrastructure allows Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions to bridge the gap between specialized curated engineering and global industrial output. Whether supporting large-scale defense programs or specialized industrial requirements, the company's global footprint ensures that mission-critical equipment is purpose-built solutions for every demand.

Custom Engineering For Next-Generation Technology

Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions represents the highest tier of protective packaging engineering—where standard off-the-shelf solutions are not sufficient. The Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions division is dedicated to purpose-built, mission-critical engineering designed for complex technological requirements where failure is not an option.

From aerospace tooling and medical devices to sensitive oilfield equipment and precision instrumentation, every Pelican-Hardigg solution is validated for specific mission parameters. The Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions engineering capabilities are highly flexible, managing everything from single-unit custom projects to million-unit programs. When a project requires specialized metalwork, advanced rotomolding, or intricate interior cushioning for high-value equipment, the Pelican-Hardigg certification signifies that the solution has been manufactured to the most exacting standards in the industry.

"When Pelican and Hardigg Industries joined forces in 2009, we gained more than just manufacturing capabilities; we inherited a legacy of trust from the world's most demanding users," said Stephan Corti, Chief Commercial Officer at Pelican. "The Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions brand signals a focus on delivering the high-complexity, custom-engineered solutions that national and global partners require to protect the next generation of mission critical technology."

Expanded Global Fulfilment

To bolster infrastructure to support the increased demand, Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions is significantly expanding its specialized Case Centers, which combine advanced rotomolding with precision engineering. The Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions South Deerfield, Massachusetts, Case Center continues to increase its domestic manufacturing capacity to enable faster response times for North American defense contractors and government agencies as an ITAR facility. This facility remains a powerhouse of "Made in America" excellence, offering unmatched expertise in large-format, complex geometries and the world's largest catalog of rotomolded sizes.

This commitment to localized, high-capacity manufacturing extends across the Atlantic. In Europe, PELI-Hardigg Technical Solutions has announced the continued expansion and modernization of its manufacturing operations in Crottendorf, Germany, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to serving customers across Europe with greater proximity, responsiveness and operational resilience.

The investment marks a significant step in the evolution of Crottendorf as a key European manufacturing hub for PELI-Hardigg Technical Solutions. The site has undergone a broad operational transformation increasing rotomolding capacity by 70% to meet growing local demand, while maintaining 40% injection molding capacity availability to support market needs. The site has also added 40% more assembly and production space and increased headcount by 80%, supported by new leadership and continued investment in training and operational development.

Crottendorf's capabilities continue to expand across operations, manufacturing, assembly and customisation, supported by a growing mold base in Europe and close alignment with PELI's wider global manufacturing network. The Crottendorf site is qualified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards, demonstrating its commitment to quality management and environmental responsibility.

Follow along with Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions updates at Pelican-Hardigg Technical Solutions on Instagram, and online at pelican.com.

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About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

Pelican's reputation continues to go from strength to strength with their 'Built to Protect... to Equip for the Mission' obsession. For more information, visit www.pelican.com .

SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.