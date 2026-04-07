Pelican Elevates Soft-Cooler Performance with Expanded Dayventure™ Collection

New lineup delivers hard-cooler confidence in lightweight, portable designs built for real-world use

TORRANCE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products Inc ., the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions, today announced the expansion and relaunch of its Dayventure™ Cooler Collection – a complete system of lightweight, high-performance soft coolers engineered to eliminate the trade-off between durability and portability.

As demand for soft coolers continues to grow, many consumers are forced to choose between convenience and performance. Pelican is redefining that expectation. Built on Pelican's legacy of proven durability, the Dayventure™ Collection delivers what traditional soft coolers often lack: real-world toughness, reliable insulation, and purpose-built versatility – all in a lighter, more portable form.

"Soft coolers have historically meant compromise," said Shawn LaRowe, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Pelican. "With Dayventure, we set out to change that. This collection brings the same trusted durability Pelican is known for into everyday use – giving people the freedom to pack, store, and move without sacrificing performance."

A Complete System for Everyday Missions

The expanded Dayventure™ Cooler Collection introduces multiple new form factors, including Cube, Base, Carry, and Tote – alongside the existing Backpack and Sling, creating a modular system designed for how people spend their time outdoors.

From quick solo outings to family beach days, tailgates, job sites, and weekend adventures, each cooler is engineered for a specific use case while maintaining consistent Pelican-grade performance.

Hard-Cooler Confidence. Soft-Cooler Freedom.

Across the entire Dayventure™ line, key features include:

Lightweight Portability: Up to 55% lighter than traditional hard coolers.

Up to 55% lighter than traditional hard coolers. Durable Construction: Puncture-resistant material built for real-world use.

Puncture-resistant material built for real-world use. Leak-Resistant Protection: Waterproof zippers and sealed compartments.

Waterproof zippers and sealed compartments. All-Day Insulation: High-density closed-cell foam for reliable temperature retention.

High-density closed-cell foam for reliable temperature retention. Structure Performance: Compression-molded bases for added durability and stability.

Compression-molded bases for added durability and stability. Versatile Carry Options: Multiple form factors designed for specific activities and environments.

The result is a cooler system that adapts to the way people actually live – whether it's a hike, a workday lunch, a youth sports sideline, or a spontaneous weekend trip.

The Pelican Dayventure™ Cooler Collection (starting at $79.95 MSRP) is available for purchase today through Pelican.com , Amazon, and select retail partners.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

Pelican's reputation continues to go from strength to strength with their 'Built to Protect... to Equip for the Mission' obsession. For more information, visit www.pelican.com .

SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.