Pelican Energy Partners Announces Acquisition of Springs Advanced Technology Group from Machine Build Technologies

News provided by

Pelican Energy Partners

21 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Energy Partners Base Zero LP ("Pelican") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Springs ATG, LLC ("Springs ATG") from Machine Build Technologies.  In conjunction with the transaction, Springs ATG will be rebranded as Advanced Technology Group ("ATG" or the "Company").  ATG is based in Westminster, Colorado and is a manufacturer of containment solutions, including gloveboxes, for the nuclear industry.  The Company's containment solutions are used in multiple applications to facilitate life extension of nuclear power plants across North America, as well as enabling the nascent SMR/Advanced Reactor industry.

With the Pelican investment, the business unit is now a standalone enterprise and singularly focused on designing and building containment systems.  Additionally, Pelican has made a cash investment in ATG which will fund the company's plan to double its capacity.  The existing management team has participated alongside Pelican in this growth equity investment, demonstrating their long-term commitment to manage and grow the business.  This investment positions ATG to expand its market penetration and service offering in response to growing customer demand. Paul Ernster of Pelican stated: "We are excited to partner with the ATG team and provide growth capital to the business. We expect ATG to continue to build upon their impressive operational success and attack the growing nuclear market."

Kevin Oliver, president of ATG stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Pelican Energy Partners.  They have a unique focus of investing in the nuclear sector and have been very enthusiastic about supporting our existing growth plan.  Our business is in high growth mode and now we have all the financial resources we need to accomplish our goals."

For more information on ATG please see the Springs ATG website: www.springsfabatg.com 

Locke Lord LLP acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners, and Dvorak Law Group served as legal counsel to Machine Build Technologies.

About Pelican Energy Partners
Pelican Energy Partners is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in strategic investments in small to middle-market, high-growth potential energy service and equipment companies. The firm makes investments in energy equipment and service companies in the oil and gas and nuclear sectors.

Paul Ernster
[email protected]
713-559-7102

SOURCE Pelican Energy Partners

Also from this source

Pelican Energy Partners Announces Partnership with Blue Wave AI Labs

Pelican Energy Partners is pleased to announce that it has made an investment in Blue Wave AI Labs, LLC ("Blue Wave" or "the Company"). Blue Wave was ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.