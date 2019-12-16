Pelican Energy Partners Announces Two Promotions

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Energy Partners LP ("Pelican"), a Houston based private equity firm specializing in oilfield service and equipment investments, today announced the promotion of Chris Koranek to Principal and Nicole Meier to Senior Accountant.

Chris joined Pelican in 2014 as a senior associate and was promoted to Vice President in 2016. He was previously with Forum Energy Technology in a corporate development role. Chris received an MS in Finance and BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University.

"Chris has been an integral part of the team for over five years now. He has distinguished himself as a highly effective investor, capable of navigating the challenges and complexities of the energy sector," said Mike Scott, Founder and Managing Partner of Pelican.

Nicole Meier joined Pelican in 2018 as an Accountant. Her responsibilities include fund accounting, financial reporting, and tax planning. Nicole graduated from Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, with a MS in Finance and a BBA in Accounting. She is a licensed CPA in the State of Texas.

About Pelican Energy Partners

Founded in 2011, Pelican Energy Partners is a highly specialized private equity firm based in Houston. The team is led by a group of experienced energy service professionals focused on making investments in energy services and manufacturing companies. Pelican makes strategic investments in small to middle-market, high growth potential energy service and equipment companies with sustained earnings outlooks. The firm has raised $563 million of committed capital and is investing out of its third fund.

Contact: Mike Scott

Pelican Energy Partners

mscott@pep-lp.com

(713) 559-7117

SOURCE Pelican Energy Partners