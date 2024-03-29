Pelican™ Hydration Launches New Shimmer and Glow Collections

"Everyone knows it's important to hydrate. That's the baseline. Now, the question is, how do we make drinking water as stylish and personal as our customers?" said Trevor Gnesin, CEO, Pelican Hydration. "Our new Shimmer and Glow collections deliver three stunning new shades of our most popular product, the Pelican Porter. I'm proud to announce the full collection is available to order, ship and enjoy immediately."

The Shimmer collection boasts two new colorways: Mermaid, an iridescent combination of blues, greens and purples, finished with a soft-touch coating and a mirror-finish Pelican logo. Unicorn showcases a luminous blend of pinks, yellow and lavender, also finished in a soft-touch coating and featuring a polished, mirror-finish Pelican logo. The Glow collection showcases Aurum, a gold tone base coated with Pelican's popular powder coat in Linen. Personalizations for the Glow collection will appear in an elegant gold color against the cream tone of Linen. Pelican plans to offer additional limited edition colors within both collections throughout the year.

Features and Functionality:



Laser-Engraved Customization: From plain text to detailed imagery, custom laser engraving is available on both collections.

From plain text to detailed imagery, custom laser engraving is available on both collections. Sustainably Made: Pelican Hydration uses 90% recycled 18/8 heavy gauge stainless steel, reducing the company's environmental impact and promoting reuse.

Highly Insulated: All Pelican Hydration products are vacuum sealed and feature an extra layer of copper lining. The Pelican Porter keeps beverages hot for up to nine hours and cold for up to 16 hours.

Car Cup Holder Friendly: With a slim base, the Pelican Porter fits easily in most car cup holders.

BPA-Free Lid: Both the Tritan™ BPA-free lid and straw are splash and crack resistant.

Tritan™ BPA-free Machine Washable: The Pelican Porter is top-rack dishwasher safe.

Pelican Hydration drinkware marks a significant evolution of the Pelican brand, best known for its hard cases, coolers and travel gear. The Hydration Collection, its first, launched in September 2023. Pelican tumblers, cups and water bottles are built to stand the test of time, offering the highest level of hydration performance on the market today. Every adventure begins with a single sip, Pelican is committed to providing the highest quality drinkware no matter where the road takes you.

The full Pelican Hydration product line is available to purchase today at www.PelicanHydration.com .

About Pelican Hydration

The Pelican Hydration Collection is the next generation of state-of-the-art drinkware. Our unrivaled products are perfect for everyone, everywhere. Traverse the great outdoors, tackle a busy to-do list or simply take on the day with leak-resistant drinkware that is just as durable as it is stylish. Pelican Drinkware is the next evolution of a brand that has been making durable, high-performance products since 1976.

