Pelican Institute to Host Solution Summit 2.0 Featuring School Choice Luncheon

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elected officials, opinion leaders, and policy experts will craft solutions to policy issues during the Pelican Institute's Solution Summit 2.0 on Thursday, Jan. 30. The all-day event will include a school choice luncheon, a performance by a local student choir, and a discussion of education's impact on jobs and opportunity in Louisiana.

The luncheon will take place from 12:15-1:45 p.m. at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, located at 201 Lafayette Street. More than 200 are expected to attend.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The Pelican Institute will offer inspiration and practical knowledge on key policy issues, including K-12 education," said Aly Rau, Chief of Staff at the Institute. "We are eager for Louisiana's leaders to collaborate and innovate to improve our students' future."

The Pelican Institute is a nonpartisan research and educational organization – a think tank – and the leading voice for free markets in Louisiana. The Institute's mission is to conduct research and analysis that advances sound policies based on free enterprise, individual liberty, and constitutionally-limited government.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit https://schoolchoiceweek.com/louisiana.

