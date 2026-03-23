Pelican Intl Inc. Acquires KL Companies (KL Outdoor) to Accelerate Its Strategic Growth Plan and Consolidate Its Position as North America's Leading Paddlesports Platform

LAVAL, QC, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pelican Intl Inc. today announced the acquisition of The KL Companies, Inc. (KL Outdoor) of Muskegon, Michigan, marking a significant milestone in the execution of its strategic growth plan to build North America's most integrated and resilient paddlesports platform.

This acquisition brings together complementary brand portfolios, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution networks to create a scaled, cross-border platform built for long-term growth. By combining Pelican's premium brands with KL Outdoor's strong presence in value-driven segments, the company now offers the industry's most complete product ecosystem across all price tiers—positioning Pelican as a preferred partner for retailers and consumers alike.

Beyond increased capacity, the transaction strengthens Pelican's ability to operate with greater agility in a rapidly evolving market. The addition of KL Outdoor's Michigan operations enhances Pelican's North American footprint, enabling a more balanced and resilient supply chain, faster and more reliable fulfillment, and greater flexibility in responding to demand.

"This acquisition is a key step in executing our long-term vision," said Danick Lavoie, President and CEO of Pelican Intl Inc. "Our success is built on the dedication and skill of our people, and we are proud to welcome the KL Outdoor team. Together, we are creating more than just scale—we are strengthening our footprint that allows us to consolidate our leadership in paddlesports and accelerate our expansion into new outdoor categories. We are now positioned to deliver unmatched choice and value through an integrated manufacturing network spanning the US and Canada."

With over 550 employees and the addition of state-of-the-art extrusion, thermoformed and rotomolded manufacturing capabilities centrally located in Michigan, Pelican is now uniquely positioned to grow the category, strengthen its position with retail partners, and unlock new growth opportunities across consumer and industrial segments.

"Joining Pelican marks an exciting new chapter for our team," said Dave Baun, Vice President and General Manager of KL Outdoor. "Our Michigan team's dedication lives on, and together, we are part of a stronger organization with the scale to grow the category and create lasting value."

About Pelican Intl Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Canada since 1968, Pelican Intl Inc. is North America's leading manufacturer of recreational and performance paddlesports and outdoor equipment. With more than 550 dedicated employees across its advanced rotomolding, extrusion, and thermoforming facilities in Québec, South Carolina, and now Michigan, the company delivers iconic consumer brands—including Pelican, Catch, Wilderness Systems, Perception, Dagger, Sun Dolphin, Evoke, and Outta Site—to millions of outdoor enthusiasts. While paddlesports, fishing, hunting and consumer outdoor products remain our core focus and passion, our state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities also position us to serve as a trusted contract manufacturing partner for other consumer goods brands and strategic industries requiring large-format, complex parts—driving resiliency and diversified growth. Visit our Marketplace : confluenceoutdoor.com

About KL Outdoor

Founded in 1982 in Muskegon, Michigan, KL Outdoor employs over 140 employees across its advanced extrusion, thermoforming and rotomolding facilities. It manufactures affordable recreational watercraft, hunting blinds and sleds under the Sun Dolphin, Evoke, and Outta Site brands.

For more information, visit www.pelican-intl.com.

SOURCE Pelican Intl Inc.