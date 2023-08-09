PELICAN INVESTS IN AMERICAN MANUFACTURING BY BUILDING THE LARGEST INJECTION MOLDING MACHINE IN THE WESTERN U.S.

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in rugged, mission-critical protective cases, coolers, and lights doubles down on its commitment to American jobs with a significant investment in its California-based factory. The Company recently fired up what's believed to be the largest injection molder in the Western United States. Nicknamed "Thor," and equipped with 3000 lbs of clamp pressure, the machine can pump out a new Pelican case every 209 seconds. Thor now out-muscles "Colossus," who, at 1800 lbs, has become Pelican's 2nd biggest machine out of 23 on the factory floor.

"Made in the USA" has been a cornerstone of the Pelican brand since 1976 and, according to Kevin Miniard, Pelican's Chief Operating Officer, it remains a high priority. "Pelican is a global leader in protective cases—our products are sold around the world. Still, we work hard to keep the majority of our production and our workforce here in the U.S. The investment in Thor demonstrates that commitment—as well as our non-stop drive toward innovative solutions."

Thor will accelerate Pelican's production capabilities by enabling the creation of larger cases at a faster pace, while maintaining the brand's renowned quality, and durability standards. Thor will generate several products, including the 1755 Air Case, as well as the V730, V770, and V800 Vault Cases, and other long cases.

Thor features six chambers, designed to accommodate colored materials for efficient and seamless changes during the manufacturing process. This cutting-edge technology paves the way for new possibilities, allowing Pelican to meet evolving market demands. The scale of the build required the implementation of a custom crane and new infrastructure to facilitate the installation.

