Pelican Pipeline Expands System in Louisiana

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteWater today announced the expansion of its Pelican Pipeline footprint in Louisiana with the Pelican Thrasher Lateral, a greenfield pipeline project that will deliver gas to Commonwealth LNG's liquefaction and export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Pelican Thrasher Lateral is expected to be in service in the first half of 2029 and will consist of approximately 65 miles of 42-inch pipe originating in the Gillis area in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana. The Pelican Thrasher Lateral will be capable of transporting up to 2.5 Bcf/d.

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater, an Austin, Texas based infrastructure company has partnered with FIC, Stonepeak and Trace Capital Management on the Pelican Pipeline. For more information about WhiteWater, visit www.wwdev.com.

About FIC

FIC Partners Management, LP ("FIC") is an investment firm with a focus on critical infrastructure assets across the power and power use value chains. FIC focuses on investment opportunities that generate long-term capital appreciation in the gas transmission, downstream, power and utilities, renewables, and data/telecommunications industries. We partner with management teams and businesses to accelerate the development of strategic assets that serve society's growing energy needs and the associated decarbonization of industrial infrastructure. For more information about FIC, please visit www.FICfund.com.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $88 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Trace Capital Management

Trace Capital Management ("Trace") is an energy-focused private equity firm investing in upstream oil and gas and midstream energy infrastructure. The firm's portfolio spans across North America and includes operated and non-operated oil and gas assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure including regional and long-haul pipeline systems. Trace manages $1.9 billion in assets across two flagship funds and associated co-investments and is based in Houston, Texas. Learn more at tracecapital.com.

SOURCE WhiteWater