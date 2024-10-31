Pelican Pipeline Reaches Final Investment Decision

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteWater has reached a final investment decision to move forward with the construction of the Pelican Pipeline after having secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with shippers.

The Pelican Pipeline has been designed to transport up to 1.75 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through approximately 170 miles of 36-inch pipeline from Williams, Louisiana, to the Gillis Hub near Ragley, Louisiana. Supply for the Pelican Pipeline will be sourced from multiple upstream connections in the Haynesville Basin, including direct connections to processing facilities.

The Pelican Pipeline is expected to be in service in the first half of 2027, pending the receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

WhiteWater, an Austin, Texas based infrastructure company has partnered with FIC, Stonepeak and Trace Capital Management on the Pelican Pipeline. For more information about WhiteWater, visit www.wwdev.com

About FIC

FIC is an investment firm with a focus on critical infrastructure assets across the power and power use value chains. FIC focuses on investment opportunities that generate long-term capital appreciation in the gas transmission, downstream, power and utilities, renewables, and data/telecommunications industries. We partner with management teams and businesses to accelerate the development of strategic assets that serve society's growing energy needs and the associated decarbonization of industrial infrastructure. For more information about FIC, please visit www.FICfund.com

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $70 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com

About Trace Capital Management

Trace Capital Management (Trace) is a proven and pragmatic energy investor focused on value and growth investments across the global energy landscape, with a particular focus on energy infrastructure, upstream oil and gas and viable low/no carbon opportunities. Based in Houston, Texas, Trace currently manages funds with invested and committed capital of more than $1.6 billion. Learn more at www.tracecapital.com

