Pelican Provides Advanced Protective Cases for Next Generation Squad Weapons at AUSA 2025

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products, Inc, the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions, today announced its expanded portfolio of advanced protective cases for the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) M7 rifle and M250 light machine gun at the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C.

The NGSW program represents one of the most significant modernization efforts in decades, designed to equip U.S. warfighters with enhanced versatility, range, and functionality. As the Army fields the SIG SAUER M7 rifle with XM-157 Vortex fire control optic and the M250 light machine gun, Pelican is poised to deliver custom-engineered protective cases that ensure these weapons remain secure, reliable, and ready for deployment in the harshest operational environments.

"Over the past 50 years, Pelican has been the leader in 'Built to Protect to Equip for the Mission' solutions for the military," stated JC Curleigh, CEO of Pelican Products. "By combining our iconic reputation, our innovative solutions, and our institutional relationships with the military, we are perfectly positioned to continue to lead from the front for the next generation of military capability advantage."

Pelican's latest innovations for NGSW include protective transport solutions for both single-weapon and squad-level deployment. Built on decades of engineering expertise and direct collaboration with military end users, these cases bring forward Pelican's evolutionary capabilities to best equip the modern battlefield. The SIG M7 multi-weapon transport case features a newly developed rifle frame system that cradles and locks down the weapons for protection during transport and storage. Tailored to each military team's accessory requirements, the rifles are surrounded with a custom foam design to strap in and transport magazines and OTIS Cleaning Kits. This adaptable, modular rifle frame approach to carrying weapons is intended to set the stage for application across all other rifle manufacturers.

"Every detail of these cases was driven by warfighter feedback," said Shawn LaRowe, Pelican's Chief Product & Marketing Officer. "From stackability and ergonomic handles to quick-release latches and optimized internal layouts, these are more than cases – they are readiness systems designed to extend the service life of the NGSW platform."

The mobilization of the NGSW cases builds on Pelican's decades-long commitment to safeguarding U.S. military servicemembers and their equipment in any climate and on any battlefield. From Beirut to Afghanistan to worldwide humanitarian missions, Pelican cases have been trusted to protect weapons, electronics, optics, and life-saving equipment in some of the most demanding conditions on earth. With the reimagining of these protective solutions at AUSA 2025, Pelican reinforces its role as a critical partner in modernizing the tools that protect soldiers and empower missions. As the NGSW program scales, Pelican stands ready to deliver protective solutions at the speed and reliability today's operational landscape demands.

Pelican's diverse range of protective cases – from case-and-foam solutions to custom-engineered packaging – will be on display at AUSA 2025, Booth #4139. Attendees are invited to see firsthand how Pelican engineering aligns with the U.S. military's push toward lighter, stronger, and smarter gear and weapon systems.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

For more information, visit www.pelican.com

