PelicanCorp Announces Comprehensive Damage Prevention Platform

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PelicanCorp, the global leader in damage prevention solutions, today announces a new comprehensive Damage Prevention Platform. Designed as an all-in-one solution with interchangeable applications and services, the digital, future-proof design is a synthesis of years of industry expertise and successful best-in-class deployments.

PelicanCorp's new Damage Prevention Platform uses the latest in user-friendly technologies to create a transformative business model for the Damage Prevention Industry. As technologies are constantly evolving, the convenience of online capabilities must be balanced with the key issues of security, reliability, and trust between parties in deploying a truly global solution. The Damage Prevention Platform achieves high standards in each of these requirements.

"For the last several years, PelicanCorp has embarked on a journey to deliver a unified, all-in-one, digital Damage Prevention Platform. We constantly monitor programs around the globe, studying various types of implementations," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "In doing so, we took the best practices of each of those and combined it with our already existing best-in-class solutions to deliver the most comprehensive Damage Prevention Platform on the market."

One of the key advantages of an all-in-one solution is that customers can implement at their own pace. By providing a multitude of delivery options, customers can deploy the solution set via their own data center or through offerings from PelicanCorp. This allows PelicanCorp customers to choose from a variety of flexible options. The Platform has been designed through extensive discussions with, and the combined experiences of, the global Damage Prevention Industry. PelicanCorp is currently previewing the Damage Prevention Platform online.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects — safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Denny Michael

PelicanCorp

[email protected]

SOURCE PelicanCorp

Related Links

http://www.PelicanCorp.com

