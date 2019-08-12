PelicanCorp Hires New CMO to Support Rapid Growth

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PelicanCorp, a global leader in the 811-damage prevention One Call industry, today announced Denny Michael has joined its team as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Michael will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning and development of PelicanCorp's global marketing initiatives, including advertising, branding, communications, content, creative services, digital strategies, events, press relations, social media and web. He brings more than 20 years of experience across the marketing and communications spectrum to the CMO role.

"We are excited to welcome Denny to PelicanCorp," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "We have grown exponentially in the past couple of years. Denny's experience will greatly help us continue to drive and manage this growth."

Denny Michael is an experienced marketing leader with a proven track record in the SaaS space. Most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at DVSAnalytics, a supplier of workforce optimization software for contact centers. Prior to his role at DVS, Denny served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at AVST, a unified communications software supplier.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an experienced leadership team and even more excited about the opportunity PelicanCorp brings to market," said Denny Michael, CMO, PelicanCorp. "The One Call software and services platform PelicanCorp provides is the global leader within the damage prevention and asset protection industry."

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for utilities, asset owners, and to the One Call industry, specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

