PelicanCorp Hires New VP of Sales, North America

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PelicanCorp, a global leader in the One Call damage prevention industry, today announced Thomas C. Young as VP of Sales, North America, as they strengthen their investment in the Canadian, U.S. and Mexican essential infrastructure protection markets.

A Co-Chair and active member of regional and national committees for underground damage prevention, Mr. Young will be responsible for promoting, selling and supporting PelicanCorp's asset protection products and services throughout North America. With a choice of offerings ranging from a powerful software package to a comprehensive end-to-end solution, including One Call system contact center facilities in the U.S. and Canada, Young is enthusiastic about representing PelicanCorp's best-in-class technical solutions.

"We're excited about our growth in North America in recent years. Finding a highly connected head of Sales, like Thomas, with a background in the damage prevention industry, is an important part of supporting our growth," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, of PelicanCorp. "We're confident we've found the right individual for the job and are proud to welcome Thomas to PelicanCorp."

Thomas C. Young is a veteran sales leader with 25+ years of experience in the field. As a former Director of Business Development in the Utility and Asset Mapping industry, Thomas emphasizes the importance of integrity, trust and the building of long-term business relationships.

"I'm excited to bring my experience in preventing damages to underground infrastructure to PelicanCorp," said Thomas Young. "I'm very pleased to be joining a Global One Call damage prevention company with such a high reputation for safety, customer support, and industry-leading, advanced technology solutions."

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for utilities, asset owners, and to the One Call industry, specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

