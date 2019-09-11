PelicanStand is the Latest Must Have Gadget From the Genius Who Invented the Foldable Mobile Phone

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex vice president of LG and tech legend Steve Kwon has teamed up with the founder of an innovative start up based in Manchester, UK to invent a new essential tech gadget. The PelicanStand will be available for pre-sale on Indiegogo in the fall and will ship before Christmas 2019.

PelicanStand will change for ever the way you work, read and relax Can't bear slouching? Sit straight and work smarter

Steve searched the market relentlessly, trying to find a book and laptop stand that was adaptable and adjustable, small enough to carry around in a bag and durable enough to last, but the market had nothing to offer. So, what happens when a genius engineer can't find something he needs? He creates it!

When Steve saw a Pelican taking flight one day, he was impressed by the efficiency and smoothness of it's movements. With this seed of an idea planted, he got to work. After countless wooden prototypes and testing of hundreds of different plastics for their tensile strengths, he had created a versatile and sturdy prototype. That's when he called his friend, Richard Greenwood, innovator and marketer, and CEO of tech company Radic8. He had been impressed with Richard's product designs and knew he was the guy to make the PelicanStand stand out from the crowd.

The result is truly impressive. The PelicanStand outclasses every other stand in both design and function. It is fully adjustable, extending to a whopping 150 mm (6"), making it possible to position your device at the perfect height – no more neck pain! And when you're done, it folds down to just 15 mm (1/2"), fitting perfectly into your laptop bag. With it's bird-like symmetry and gold detailing it also looks so good you'll be happy you can take it everywhere.

The top part can be swivelled to make it a flat surface for a laptop (or a kitten), or tilted up to make a perfect resting place for your book or tablet. The base has extendable feet that make it stable on uneven surfaces and there is a handy page holder. It also has an antimicrobial finish, so a perfect gift for anyone stuck in a hospital bed.

For such an extraordinary stand, it comes at a very ordinary price, just $60! And for a limited time super early backers can pick one up for only $39. To make sure you don't miss out on this deal (and a really easy Christmas present idea), head to www.pelicanstand.com and sign up to be notified of the launch date.

Craning your neck to read this right now? Don't be a crane. Use a PelicanStand.

Media Contact:

Samantha Kitchen

221469@email4pr.com

0044 (0)1204238823

SOURCE Radic8