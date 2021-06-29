Pelipost Announces "Overcoming Adversity" Scholarship

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelipost has announced its new scholarship program for high school graduates or undergraduate students pursuing a college degree. The "Overcoming Adversity" scholarship was created to empower and reward five such students who are overcoming the challenges of having an incarcerated parent/guardian.

Pelipost, the makers of an app for uploading and delivering photos directly to incarcerated loved ones, is passionate about giving back to their community, and particularly close to the cause of supporting college-bound children of the incarcerated. That's because company co-founders Joe and Becky Calderon know from personal experience how difficult incarceration is on children.

Joe Calderon was a freshman in college when his mother, Becky, was sentenced to three years in prison. His communication and support system were severed the instant she was booked. As Becky walked through the motions of getting settled into her new reality on the inside, Joe was left to pack her belongings, figure out arrangements and make sure all her outstanding needs were taken care of while she was away. He completed all these daunting, emotional tasks while grieving his mother's support and absence in his life, juggling a loaded schedule of classes and a full-time job.

The physical, financial, emotional, and educational impact of having your loved one incarcerated is an unbelievably heavy burden to bear, especially for a child. The National Institute of Corrections estimates roughly 2.7 million children have an incarcerated parent or guardian. These staggering statistics reveal that there are more children impacted by incarceration than adults currently in the prison system.

To apply for the "Overcoming Adversity" scholarship, students must be U.S. citizens who are high school graduates or undergraduate students pursuing a college degree. They must submit a 300-750 word essay and share: 1) How has your loved one's incarceration impacted your life, education and future goals? 2) How are you overcoming adversity through this experience?

About Pelipost

Pelipost is 'The Photos-to-Prison App' that makes it easy to stay connected with your incarcerated loved ones. Share your special moments by sending beautiful, full-color 4x6 photos directly from your smartphone. Pelipost prints and ships your photos directly to your loved one in any city, state, or federal correctional facility in the USA.

