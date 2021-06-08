PELITAS welcomes Teri Fontenot to Board of Directors

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PELITAS, the leader in Revenue Cycle Patient Access technology solutions, announced today that Teri Fontenot has joined its Board of Directors. An experienced healthcare and hospital executive, she brings significant hospital and physician management experience in both public and private industry that will contribute to the depth of the company's board composition.

Steven Huddleston, President and CEO of PELITAS, said, "We are excited to welcome Teri to our board. Her experience, reputation, and intimate knowledge of the provider healthcare landscape will prove invaluable to PELITAS and our clients as we continue to develop and provide innovative technology solutions to improve the patient experience and maximize value for hospitals, physicians, and the patients they serve."

Ms. Fontenot was named CEO Emeritus of Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA in 2019 after serving as the President and CEO for 23 years. During her tenure, she led a $340 million campus replacement and expansion, resulting in Woman's becoming the largest birthing hospital and neonatal intensive care unit in Louisiana and 16th in the nation. Over the last two decades, she has had numerous appointments with the American Hospital Association, including being named chair of the board of trustees in 2012, as well as several other state and national hospital associations. She also served on the Sixth District Federal Reserve Bank—Atlanta board.

She currently serves as an independent director on the boards of publicly traded companies Amerisafe (AMSF), AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), and LHC Group (LHCG) in addition to two privately held companies. She is also on the advisory boards of Becker's Hospital Review, IBERIABANK, and Horizon Wealth Management. Ms. Fontenot was included in Modern Healthcare Magazine's 'Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare' in 2011 and 2012 and received the inaugural Becker's Hospital Review Healthcare Leadership award in 2013 and again in 2016.

Ms. Fontenot commented, "I am honored to join the PELITAS board and know firsthand how important a seamless, convenient patient experience is for ensuring the most effective, efficient healthcare services. I look forward to working with Steven and the entire team to continue to position PELITAS as the industry-recognized leader in providing the most innovative and integrated technology solutions for providers and patients."

PELITAS provides technology solutions to help hospitals, physician practices, and specialty groups improve patient experience, maximize revenue, and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the revenue cycle. Awarded Best in KLAS in 2019 and 2020, and ranked #1 currently, its Integrated Patient Access SolutionSM (iPASSM) is designed to financially clear patients at the first point of contact by improving the accuracy of registrations, increasing point-of-service payments, and reducing denials. In 2020 and 2021, PELITAS earned Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare.

