Pella Corporation Celebrates Manufacturing Month by Showcasing How AI and Automation Are Powering Better Customer Experiences

PELLA, Iowa, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Manufacturing Month this October, Pella Corporation is spotlighting how artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are reshaping manufacturing, delivering smarter operations, stronger teams and a better experience for customers.

Aligned with The Manufacturing Institute's theme, "Collaborate to Innovate," Pella is emphasizing how the right blend of people and technology has enabled the 100-year-old manufacturer to continue to innovate and problem-solve for customers.

100 Years of Manufacturing: Collaboration and Innovation in the Workplace at Pella Corporation

"Technology is empowering our team members. We are equipping them with smarter tools so they can focus on what matters most, which is delivering quality and care to our customers," said Travis Turnbull, Vice President and CIO at Pella Corporation.

Changing the Perception of Manufacturing

Manufacturing has long been viewed through the lens of the "4Ds" – dirty, dark, dangerous, and dingy – but today's factories are hubs of technology and innovation. Pella's Innovation Incubator houses robots, laser cutters, CNC machines, 3D printers and engineers and product developers who work to succeed – and sometimes fail fast, learn and adjust – in quick succession, to better the customer experience. Pella's factory floors are outfitted with smarter tools, too. By embracing automation, AI and digital tools, Pella is showing that a career in manufacturing can be smarter, safer, more collaborative and deeply connected to customers.

Delivering Better Customer Experiences

Technology like AI and automation is helping Pella deliver a better experience for both customers and team members. By improving speed and quality, customers receive products they can trust, while team members benefit from safer, smarter tools that reduce repetitive tasks and allow them to focus on innovation and craftsmanship.

Robotics handle repetitive, difficult tasks freeing up team members to focus on innovation and problem-solving while tools like voice-to-pick technology alleviate mental fatigue allowing team members to rely on voice to select the right part for the product in front of them. Pella's voice-to-pick technology has led to a reduction in team member training time and improved retention. Driving Quality for Customers through AI: Cameras and computer software provide AI-driven product assessments leading to improved customer experience. Team members receive real-time updates to help them master complex processes faster.

Advancements like AI and automation are transforming the manufacturing floor from a place of production to a place of innovation. Pella is proud to celebrate Manufacturing Month by showcasing what modern manufacturing looks like at a 100-year-old company: smarter, connected and customer driven.

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 20 manufacturing locations and 250 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit https://www.pella.com/ .

