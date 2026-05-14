Pellera Technologies Achieves CMMC Registered Provider Organization Status to Empower Defense Contractors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce its official listing on the Cyber AB Marketplace as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Registered Provider Organization (RPO). This designation reinforces Pellera's ability to help organizations across the Defense Industrial Base to confidently navigate evolving cybersecurity requirements with greater operational readiness and control.

CMMC has quickly become one of the most consequential cybersecurity frameworks, impacting approximately 100,000 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base. With enforcement now underway, non-compliance carries direct business risks, including the potential revenue loss, contract ineligibility, and long-term growth constraints. As requirements become more complex, organizations increasingly need partners who can translate strategy into execution.

Backed by an 18-year Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) practice, Pellera bridges strategy and technology through its proprietary AIM methodology - Advise, Implement, Manage - helping clients translate complex compliance requirements into secure, functional environments built to withstand audit scrutiny.

"Achieving CMMC RPO status reflects the depth of expertise we've built across cybersecurity compliance," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies. "This designation reinforces our ability to help clients navigate increasingly complex requirements while building secure, resilient environments that support their long-term business outcomes."

The RPO designation further strengthens Pellera's role where cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, digital infrastructure, digital workplace, and data governance intersect. Pellera supports enterprise clients across the full compliance lifecycle, from initial scoping and gap assessments through remediation, audit readiness, and long-term operational support.

Over the past year, Pellera has supported multiple complex CMMC engagements, including secure enclave design utilizing Azure GCC High enablement, secure AVD deployments, infrastructure hardening, vCISO-led roadmaps, and full lifecycle compliance development. This work reflects the continued expansion of Pellera's cybersecurity and compliance capabilities to help clients meet growing compliance demands with greater security, clarity, and control.

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM

(Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies