PELLERA TECHNOLOGIES NAMED AN OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK RANGERS

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a brand-new partnership with Pellera Technologies, naming one of the leading Enterprise IT Solutions Providers an Official Partner of the New York Rangers.

Through the partnership, Pellera Technologies will become the Presenting Partner for the Rangers Centennial Exhibit, which is located inside Madison Square Garden and pays homage to 100 years of New York Rangers history through rare artifacts, iconic imagery and unforgettable moments. From milestone victories to legends on the bench and beyond, the exhibition honors the team's enduring legacy and cultural impact.

"This is an incredibly special season for the Rangers as we are bringing people together across generations to recognize the legacy of this organization and the Centennial Exhibit is one of our marquee initiatives," said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. "We couldn't be happier that Pellera Technologies is joining us as the Presenting Partner for this and look forward to working with them on several other programs throughout the Centennial Season."

"Partnering with the New York Rangers for their Centennial season is a profound honor," said Greg Berard, CEO of Pellera Technologies. "The Rangers' legacy of momentum, teamwork, and excellence reflects the same principles that drive Pellera every day. We're proud to present the Centennial Exhibit and celebrate both the history and the future of this iconic franchise. This collaboration goes beyond technology; it's about creating meaningful experiences and uniting two world-class organizations committed to excellence and innovation."

Pellera Technologies will receive significant brand exposure at Rangers home games in The Garden, including their own dasherboard, as well as virtual blue line signage during games broadcasted on MSG Networks and digitally-enhanced dasherboard signage during nationally televised games.

In addition, Pellera Technologies will be a Supporting Partner for the annual Rangers Casino Night, which benefits the Garden of Dreams Foundation, and will be featured on the 7th Avenue LED Marquee sign, making the brand visible to the millions of people who walk by The Garden.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at msgsports.com.

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

