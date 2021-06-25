Pelorus Elder & Behavioral Health Opens Pelorus TMS Therapy Center in Raritan, NJ

RARITAN, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelorus TMS will offer Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) services as an alternative or adjunctive therapy to medication for patients that have had a hard time finding relief from chronic depression with standard treatment. Pelorus treatment centers specialize in cases of treatment-resistant depression.

Pelorus uses NeuroStar TMS Machines leveraging magnetic fields to stimulate the regions of the brain associated with depression. It is an entirely non-invasive procedure and does not require anesthesia.

NeuroStar TMS has been shown to be safe with minimal-to-no side effects. NeuroStar TMS treatment shows beneficial outcomes for patients that have yet to find a successful treatment for depression.

"For many people, depression symptoms significantly improved or went away after 4 to 6 weeks of treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy," NeuroStar reports.

Patients in Pelorus' outpatient care are seen by appointment only by a team of skilled doctors, physician assistants and nurses that specialize in psychiatry. Among the members of the skilled team at Pelorus are Dr. Matthew Barnas and Dr. Deborah Ocasio.

Matthew Barnas, MD, DFAPA is the Medical Director of Pelorus, and has been practicing medicine for 19 years. He completed his training in TMS at Duke University and also Board Certified in Geriatric and Adult Psychiatry with education from Yale University.

Deborah Ocasio, MD has been in practice for over 15 years and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Board Certified in Adult Psychiatry. Dr. Ocasio is an expert in Psychosomatic Medicine having been the Co-Medical Director of the Psychosomatic Medicine service at Morristown Medical Center for 5 years. Serving as the Chief Resident of Psychiatry at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, she earned the A. Lester Granet award for excellence in teaching and leadership.

If you or a loved one has been struggling with treatment resistant depression, schedule a consultation or an appointment with Pelorus TMS. Call today at 973-295-6335 or check out the Pelorus website to see if NeuroStar TMS Therapy may be the right fit for you.

