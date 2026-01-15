Peloton and Respin Health Collaboration Demonstrates that Accessible Fitness, Community Engagement and Coaching Can Significantly Improve Reported Symptoms for Women in Menopause

84% of a Dedicated Cohort of Women Reported Overall Improvement in Symptoms After Participating in 60-Day Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton, the global leader in connected fitness, and Respin Health, the most comprehensive platform for holistic, personalized menopause care founded by Halle Berry, today announced new findings from a targeted study focused on women's health during perimenopause and menopause. Results from a 60-day multi-component program comprising online community, coaching sessions, educational resources and scalable fitness programming (P.R.E.S.S. Study) found that 84% of women experienced overall symptom improvement.

Respin x Peloton Logo.

Respin followed 267 Peloton Members (aged 40-65) who participated in a tailored program consisting of free access to a curated fitness collection of cardiovascular and strength workouts by Peloton. Participants received the recommendation to aim for 2-3 high-intensity sessions and 2-3 strength training sessions per week, a daily recovery practice, and moderate-intensity sessions as an additional workout or instead of a high-intensity workout depending on capacity and energy each week. This Peloton fitness programming was offered to participants in collaboration with Respin's online community space, educational content and live group coaching with menopause expert coaches. Participants were able to access the content at any time and cadence during the 8-week period and were instructed to use the program elements as they would in their normal lives.

Key Outcomes Include:

Participants reported significant improvement across various menopause symptoms. All 35 measured symptoms (as measured by the MENQOL Score* plus six additional symptoms) improved on average and that improvement was substantial for all 35 symptoms (meaning the improvement was unlikely to be due to chance alone).

The most commonly reported symptoms and how much they improved: Feeling tired/worn out: 85% experienced, average improvement of 26% Brain fog: 80% experienced, average improvement of 34% Lack of energy: 78% experienced, average improvement 33% Weight gain: 77% experienced, average improvement 41% Poor memory: 77% experienced, average improvement 39%

Daily sitting time also decreased by an average of 30 minutes and sleep quality improved, both reaching statistical significance

"We are thrilled to see that just 60 days of community, coaching and a mix of cardio and strength training in a real-world setting can ease common symptoms for women navigating menopause," said Dr. Elizabeth Knight, the study's principal investigator, a women's health researcher and integrative health specialist, who oversaw the study along with a team of Respin Health doctors and coaches.

Guided by these insights the brands plan to offer new programming including even more Peloton fitness content and conversations that unite communities to empower women, fueling mainstream visibility to a critical life stage.

"The improvements reported by this group reinforce what we have always known: movement is medicine and a catalyst for transformation," said Jen Cotter, Chief Content Officer at Peloton. "By prioritizing menopause support, we are providing our Members with even more ways to live fit, strong, long, and happy."

To learn more go to www.respin.health/peloton . Further details on the P.R.E.S.S. study can be found here: https://www.respin.health/files/PRESS_study_results_paper.pdf

ABOUT RESPIN HEALTH:

Respin Health, founded by Halle Berry, hailed by Forbes as 'the new face of menopause,' was created as the first platform for holistic, personalized menopause care – meeting women exactly where they are. Going beyond symptoms to treat the whole woman, Respin Health is the only solution combining clinically-backed research, personalized care plans, dedicated coaching, peer-to-peer community, access to prescription medications including HRT, and lifestyle-as-medicine resources to empower women to take control of their menopause journey with care that surpasses traditional healthcare offerings.

ABOUT PELOTON:

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world's most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

*The primary endpoint was menopause symptom burden, as measured by the Menopause Quality of Life Scale (MENQOL) (Sydora, 2016). This tool is widely used in both research and clinical practice and is used to describe how bothered a person is by menopause symptoms. Each of 29 symptoms is scored from 1 (symptom is not present) to 8 (symptom is extremely bothersome). An overall MENQOL score, as well as a score for each of four domains (vasomotor, psychosocial, physical, and sexual), is calculated. We also collected data on six additional symptoms, based on commonly reported symptoms in Respin Health's user base and the clinical experience of our medical team, and data on overall activity and stress level.

SOURCE Respin; Peloton