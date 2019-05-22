Peloton Announces Expansion Into Germany

German consumers will be able to purchase the Peloton Bike online or through the brand's retail showrooms, which Peloton plans to roll out in several key German cities beginning at launch. These locations will provide an opportunity for German consumers to physically experience Peloton firsthand. The bike in Germany will cost €2,290 (including VAT), and the monthly content subscription will be €39.

Peloton also plans to add German indoor cycling instructors to its world-class roster of talent to produce German-language class content for its newest members. These instructors will teach from Peloton's London-based studio. German subtitles will also be available for hundreds of Peloton's English-language classes.

"Germany is Europe's largest fitness market, where over 10 million people belong to a gym, so it was a natural next step for Peloton, as we continue to grow our brand internationally," said Kevin Cornils, Managing Director, International for Peloton. "We're excited to introduce Peloton and its combination of high-quality hardware, software and content to a population who values wellness, technology and design."

Potential Peloton Members in Germany can register their interest to be first in line for deliveries or just to receive further information on timing and launch plans at onepeloton.de/launch .

About Peloton

Founded in 2012, Peloton is a global technology company reinventing fitness by bringing the energy and benefits of studio-style workouts to the convenience and comfort of home. With up to 48 live classes a day streamed from our New York- and London-based studios and a library of thousands of on-demand classes taught by a roster of elite instructors, Peloton delivers real-time motivation and curated playlists from the world's best artists. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS, Android and the web. Headquartered in New York City, Peloton is changing the way people get fit through a comprehensive and socially-connected experience that makes every workout both efficient and addictive. The company has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK and Canada. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

