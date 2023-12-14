PELOTON APPOINTS LAUREN WEINBERG AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

News provided by

Peloton

14 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

Industry Leader to Build on Refreshed Brand Momentum to Drive Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading connected fitness platform, today announced the appointment of Lauren Weinberg as Peloton's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will replace Leslie Berland. Weinberg brings over 20 years of expertise as an insights-driven marketing leader. She will serve as a member of Peloton's leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Barry McCarthy. Weinberg will oversee brand and product marketing, growth marketing, creative, consumer insights, membership, and global communications. 

Continue Reading
Lauren Weinberg
Lauren Weinberg

"Lauren's growth-first mindset, coupled with her proven ability to deliver growth at scale will be critical assets for our revitalized brand," said Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy. "She thrives on understanding both the art and science of effective and impactful marketing strategies for companies, to build awareness and engagement, identify new audiences, and drive customer conversion, all ambitions key to the Peloton growth strategy." 

Weinberg joins the team from Intuit, where she served as SVP, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer for QuickBooks. Prior, she led global marketing and communications as Chief Marketing Officer for Square, the $50 billion company that provides technology and software solutions for millions of global small business owners. She has also held marketing roles at Yahoo, MTV and AOL. Weinberg has been named on Forbes' "50 Most Entrepreneurial CMOs" list, Adweek's "Top 18 CMOs", and Brand Innovators' "Top Women in Marketing."  Weinberg also serves as a Board member for the Mobile Marketing Association Board member and is an Adweek executive mentor.

"I am thrilled to be joining the incredible Peloton team to continue building on the momentum of the brand's transformation. As an active member of the Peloton community, I am a huge believer in the impact the brand, product, and community have with millions of consumers. I am beyond excited to get started, and I see great potential ahead for the company," shared Lauren Weinberg, incoming CMO, Peloton.

Weinberg will be based in New York City.

About Peloton:
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Ben Boyd
[email protected] 

SOURCE Peloton

Also from this source

Peloton Launches New Holiday Campaign to Encourage People to "Work Out Your Way"

Peloton Launches New Holiday Campaign to Encourage People to "Work Out Your Way"

Today, Peloton launched its 2023 holiday campaign entitled, "Work Out Your Way." Produced in partnership with Stink Studios, the campaign serves as a ...
PELOTON RELEASES ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

PELOTON RELEASES ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) published its third annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report today, highlighting progress made in the 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.