PELOTON APPOINTS LESLIE BERLAND AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading connected fitness platform, today announced the appointment of Leslie Berland as Peloton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective January 18, 2023. Berland brings more than two decades of strategic and creative marketing expertise for iconic brands. She will report to CEO Barry McCarthy and serve as a member of the leadership team, overseeing brand and product marketing, creative, consumer insights, membership, and global communications.

"Leslie is an accomplished marketer, with proven experience guiding brands in transformation. She understands the critical importance of storytelling and engaging current and future Peloton Members," said McCarthy. "As we continue our pivot to growth, showcasing the magic that drives people to Peloton and keeps them so passionate and engaged is essential. She and the marketing team will play a central role in broadening our reach, appeal, and impact."

Berland previously served as CMO at Twitter, where she oversaw marketing and communications, tasked with defining and deepening the brand's identity and influence globally. From 2017- 2021, Berland also held the Head of People role at Twitter, overseeing the end-to-end employee experience. Prior, she held various marketing leadership positions at American Express for more than 10 years, where she was in charge of media, advertising and sponsorships. Berland also served four years as an Ad Council Board Member.

"Peloton is at a unique moment in its transformation journey, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it!," said Berland. "I'm a huge believer in the product, the company, and its potential. I'm inspired by Peloton's continued innovation and commitment to its current and future Members and see amazing opportunities ahead."

Berland will be based in New York City.

