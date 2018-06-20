Peloton Digital Offers Unlimited Access To The Best Fitness Content Anytime, Anywhere

Peloton's new digital experience also serves as the debut of the brand's Outdoor content, through which Members can enjoy high-energy running and walking classes whenever their schedule permits, without having to own any fitness equipment. By expanding its content well 'beyond the bike,' Peloton continues to evolve into a one-stop destination for best-in-class fitness, enabling a much larger audience to be part of the Peloton community, whether or not they have a Peloton Bike or Peloton Tread, the company's second hardware product launching later this year.

"Our goal at Peloton has always been to ultimately offer more than just indoor cycling, and this new digital experience will introduce people to the incredible breadth of fitness content our state-of-the-art broadcast production team and expert instructors create every day," said William Lynch, president of Peloton. "Now, with a Peloton digital subscription, your entire household can take whatever kind of workout they're interested in, whenever they want, for only $19.49 a month, less than the cost of one boutique fitness class."

For the first time ever, Peloton Members will be able to access entirely new content--ranging from running, walking and bootcamp classes filmed live at the Peloton Tread Studio in Manhattan's West Village, to audio-only outdoor running and walking classes, ranging from 20 to 60 minutes in length. Similar to Peloton's video content, where instructors are doing the entire workout with you, the Outdoor content is recorded live by Peloton's roster of elite instructors while they are physically running or walking, resulting in a more authentic listener experience.

Peloton Digital will launch with over 175 Tread Studio running and bootcamp classes, 15 Outdoor running classes (with at least 10 more being introduced each month), thousands of live and recorded studio cycling classes, as well as yoga, strength, stretching, cardio workouts and more, with new content being added to the library on a regular basis.

"We cannot emphasize enough how excited we are to finally bring the full diversity of our fitness programming to the viewing public," said Fred Klein, Peloton's Chief Content Officer. "With the launch of Peloton Digital, we're now able to leverage the freedom and flexibility of our live and on demand classes to offer engaging, authoritative fitness instruction that will appeal to anyone, regardless of fitness level, interests, or how much time they have to work out. Whether you already own home fitness equipment and are looking to amplify it with our world-class programming, or you just want to take us to your gym, your office, on vacation or just outside your door, we have something for you."

As part of this expanded fitness content offering, three new Tread instructors--Chase Tucker, Selena Samuela and Oliver Lee--join Peloton's existing cast of world-class instructors. In addition, Peloton cycling instructors Robin Arzon and Matt Wilpers will add Outdoor and Tread running classes to their teaching schedules.

Available on iOS devices, Peloton Digital offers potential members a 14-day free trial period with no commitment. Digital membership is priced at $19.49 per month and is scheduled to be available on Android and other platforms by the end of the year. For existing Members, Peloton will honor their current monthly subscription price. Peloton Digital can be accessed in the US and Canada and, starting this fall, in the UK.

About Peloton

Founded in 2012, Peloton is reinventing fitness by bringing live and on-demand boutique-style studio classes to the convenience and comfort of your own home. Our immersive fitness content, taught by Peloton's roster of elite instructors, features real-time motivation and curated playlists of your favorite artists. The Peloton experience can be accessed through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, or Peloton Digital, an iOS app that offers an all-access pass to a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere. Peloton is changing the way people get fit through a comprehensive and socially connected experience that makes every workout both efficient and addictive. The company has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US and, starting later this year, will launch in the UK and Canada. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

