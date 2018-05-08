Peloton Expands To Europe And Canada

Beginning in Autumn 2018, Peloton will ship its indoor cycling bikes outside of the US to the UK and Canada for the first time. This will be yet another crucial moment for Peloton's explosive growth, increasing the size and breadth of the Peloton community, in addition to the upcoming sale of the new Peloton Tread, currently available for presale and set to ship within the US later this fall.

Expansion Plan

The current plan will follow Peloton's US strategy of selling direct-to-consumer through its website, www.onepeloton.com, as well as owned retail locations. At launch, Peloton is planning to open multiple retail locations throughout London and Toronto. These locations will provide an opportunity for international members to physically experience Peloton firsthand.

Peloton will also begin introducing British indoor cycling instructors to its world-class roster and is planning to launch a London-based studio in 2019. Peloton's UK studio will not only allow a whole new slate of European content, but will also enable Peloton's international members to experience more live classes on their schedules. The company is planning to expand to additional European markets in 2019.

New Leadership

Leading the global initiative is seasoned executive Kevin Cornils, who recently joined Peloton as Managing Director, International to lead the company's expansion efforts beyond the US. Cornils will run the business from Peloton's recently-opened office in London's Kings Cross, its first outpost outside of the US.

"Over 60% of the $100+ billion dollar global fitness market is outside of the United States, and the UK is the world's second largest market," said Cornils. "We were increasingly hearing from potential members from the UK and Canada who were asking for the bike, so we listened and decided to launch the full offering, including retail showrooms, to bring them the same best-in-class experience as we've been building out in the US. I am excited to join the passionate team at Peloton that has been innovating the fitness market in the US, and help them continue that success around the globe."

Cornils was previously part of the early team that launched global leader Match.com into Europe, where as MD, Europe he grew it into the largest player in the European market. More recently he served as CEO of Glasses Direct, where he grew the business 20x into the leading online optical retailer across Europe, with operations in the UK, Germany and Scandinavia before overseeing its sale to Essilor International in 2016.

"We see enormous potential to disrupt the fitness market in the UK, Canada and beyond and cannot wait to expand the Peloton brand and community globally," said John Foley, CEO of Peloton. "Kevin is an experienced executive who deeply understands the international market, and we're thrilled to have him on board to help us reach our next one million members."

Customers in the UK and Canada can register their interest to be first in line for deliveries or just to receive further information on timing and launch plans at http://global.onepeloton.com.

About Peloton

Founded in 2012, Peloton is revolutionizing the fitness industry by merging high design with modern technology to provide access to live and on-demand fitness group classes led by elite NYC instructors. With instant access to classes, performance tracking metrics and a motivating real-time leaderboard, Peloton is changing the way people get fit through a comprehensive and socially connected experience that makes every workout both efficient and addictive. Peloton is sold online and in a growing number of showrooms across the US. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

