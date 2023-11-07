Peloton Launches New Holiday Campaign to Encourage People to "Work Out Your Way"

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peloton launched its 2023 holiday campaign entitled, "Work Out Your Way." Produced in partnership with Stink Studios, the campaign serves as a celebration of movement, and the freedom that comes when you let go of your inhibitions and immerse yourself into a workout. If you need an escape, especially during the busyness of the holiday season, Peloton is there however, whenever and wherever you choose to workout.

Peloton's 2023 Holiday Campaign titled Work Out Your Way serves as a celebration of movement, and the freedom that comes when you let go of your inhibitions and immerse yourself into a workout.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9219051-peloton-2023-holiday-campaign-work-out-your-way/

The hero sixty-second spot opens with Peloton Instructors Alex Toussaint and Kendall Toole setting the scene for an epic workout experience. Set to the iconic 2000's Hip Hop track "Tambourine" by Eve, the spot then showcases the many ways in which people can move – and groove – with Peloton. From cycling, walking, dancing, strength training and more, the video highlights various scenes of people letting loose and connecting with their workout.

"At a time when most brands are talking about joy and togetherness, and fitness brands are still talking about goals, we wanted to do something very different," said Oli Snoddy, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Peloton. "Whether as a compliment to the holidays, or an antidote to the season, we just wanted to show fitness as a fun vibe. A reminder that whatever you need…to sweat, to get stronger, to destress…you can always work out your way with Peloton."

"Peloton inspires you to work out your way, free from inhibition. Wear whatever you like. Sing out loud. Dance along. Go for it." said Cameron Temple, Executive Creative Director at Stink Studios. "We had a blast putting this campaign together and that's exactly what we wanted to capture in the spot: the genuine fun of a Peloton workout."

The sixty-second anthem video lives on Peloton's owned channels, while thirty-second and fifteen-second versions will begin airing today in the US and Canada across various channels including television, digital and social. The campaign also marks the kick-off of Peloton's holiday promotional offerings across its suite of products. For more information, visit onepeloton.com and follow the brand on InstagramFacebook and TikTok.

Peloton Credits
Oli Snoddy - VP, Consumer Marketing
Tony Calandra - VP, Music Supervision & Programming
Rance Randle - Senior Director, Creative
Garrick Frittelli - Director, Consumer Marketing

Agency Credits
Stink Studios - Creative Agency
Stink Films - Production Company

About Peloton
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

