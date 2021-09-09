Peloton Launches Private Label Apparel Brand, Peloton Apparel

Peloton first began selling apparel in 2014 as a direct response to Member demand and has historically dropped seasonal and cultural collections in collaboration with a number of brand partners. Today marks the brand's first launch where the majority of the collection features items from Peloton's private label line.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to officially launch Peloton Apparel, a brand that has been influenced by our amazing instructors and at its core is centered around supporting our Members," said Peloton's VP of Apparel, Jill Foley. "With each collection, we're offering reliable pieces that support your sweatiest days, your busiest days, your rest days and beyond. Our goal with this brand is to enhance our Members' lifestyles, not just one part of their day."

Peloton Apparel will include a line of signature styles offered season after season with the same performance-tested fit and fabrics, but in new colorways and design elements with each collection drop. There are four featured Peloton Apparel Fabrics which offer different functions and benefits from a range of compression in performance fabrics to buttery-soft, everyday pieces including:

Peloton Cadent Fabric: Our signature performance stretch jersey in a Polyester Spandex blend with a micro-peached finish. This versatile fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking and designed for comfort and ease of motion while offering moderate compression that's durable enough for all activities

The Fall 2021 collection, which features a mix of men's, women's and gender-neutral styles and accessories ranging in price from $15-$118, is available starting today online and in select Peloton showroom locations globally. Consumers can also shop the collection on Facebook and Instagram @PelotonApparel. For more information, please visit apparel.onepeloton.com .

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 5.9 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+ and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

