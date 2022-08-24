PELOTON LAUNCHES PRODUCTS, APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES IN AMAZON'S U.S. STORES

World's Largest Connected Fitness Company Broadens Distribution Channels and Expands Brand Awareness

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) today announced the Peloton Bike, Guide, and select accessories and apparel are now available for purchase in Amazon's U.S. stores , with Bike delivery available to most of the United States.

Prior to today, Peloton's new products and accessories were sold, exclusively, through the brand's e-commerce site, inside sales channels and global showrooms. This collaboration allows Peloton to expand its distribution and more immediately engage millions of Peloton Members and prospective Members in a new channel for the brand, making products and accessories more readily accessible in Amazon stores. Customers can search for the products in Amazon stores to see if they are available for purchase and delivery in their area.

The initiative is the latest move by Peloton to innovate and drive growth by collaborating with the world's best-in-class e-commerce retailer to expand access to its highly sought-after suite of connected fitness products.

"Expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is a natural extension of our business and an organic way to increase access to our brand," said Peloton Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Cornils. "We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon. Providing additional opportunities to expose people to Peloton is a clear next step, as we continue to generate excitement for our unparalleled connected fitness experience."

As part of the Amazon experience, the Peloton Bike will be available with a convenient in-home delivery, and customers have the option to assemble the bikes themselves or select an add-on expert assembly option available in the majority of the US. The in-home delivery and expert assembly are offered at no additional cost to customers.

"We are thrilled to have Peloton products available for our customers in Amazon stores," said Jim Adkins, Vice President of Recreational and Vocational categories at Amazon. "Peloton is all about bringing their community and energizing fitness routines into the home. With Amazon's convenient shopping experience, we hope to further that mission by providing customers with high quality, innovative products to take their health and fitness to the next level."

Peloton products available at launch will include:

Peloton Bike: Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen. Priced at $1445 USD at launch.

Peloton Guide: Strength Training Device with Built-In Camera Technology, Movement Tracker, and Handheld Remote with Voice Activation. Priced at $295 USD at launch.

ACCESSORIES:

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+ with Delta-Compatible Bike Cleats



Peloton Altos Cycling Shoe for Bike and Bike+ with Single Loop Strap and Delta-Compatible Bike Cleats



Peloton Bike Mat - 72 x 36 inches with 4 mm Thickness, Compatible with Peloton Bike or Bike+



Peloton Light Weights | Set of Two Sweat-Proof Weights with Nonslip Grip, Designed to Fit in the Back of Peloton Bike and Bike+



Peloton Yoga Strap - 6 ft. Adjustable and Durable Nylon Strap with Corrosion Resistant Zinc Alloy Rings, for Stretching, Pilates, and Exercise



Peloton Yoga Blocks | Set of Two EVA Foam Blocks for Beginner and Advanced Yoga, 9 x 6 x 4 inches



Peloton Reversible Workout Mat | 71" x 26" with 5 mm Thickness, Premium Heavy-Duty Floor & Yoga Mat, Tear & Scratch Resistant



Peloton Heart Rate Band | Arm Band with Rechargeable Battery, Sweatproof Design, and Bluetooth® compatible



Peloton Dumbbells | Ergonomically Designed Pair of Cast Iron Weights With Urethane Coating and Nonslip Grip, Available in Set of Two



Peloton Glass Water Bottle | 16 oz. Bottle With Nonslip Silicone Sleeve, Easy-Screw Top Opening, and Travel-Friendly Handle

APPAREL:

Will include an assortment of Peloton items, including sports bras, tanks, leggings, shorts, hoodies, joggers and hats

For more information and images, please click here for the Peloton Bike, and here for the Peloton Guide.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 7 million Members. The Company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that motivate its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand's immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises can access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Media Contact:

Letena Lindsay

[email protected]

SOURCE Peloton