Peloton Names Jill Woodworth As Chief Financial Officer; And Bolsters Its Senior Team Across Key Business Functions

Woodworth joins Peloton with 20+ years of experience in the finance world, 12 of those at JP Morgan. Most recently, she led JP Morgan's disruptive commerce group, a joint venture designed to bridge the gap between technology and retail client coverage. As a Managing Director within the investment bank, Woodworth headed the retail sector and before that, ran equity capital markets origination for retail and consumer products companies. During her time at the leading financial institution, Woodworth worked closely with clients including Shake Shack, Planet Fitness, Dunkin' Brands, and Michael Kors.

Prior to JP Morgan, Woodworth began her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley where she held various positions within equity capital markets and client coverage across competitive regions including New York, Los Angeles, London and Sydney. Woodworth is a graduate of MIT, where she earned a degree in Economics.

In addition, Peloton has beefed up its communications, marketing, real estate and member experience team with four strong senior-level hires, including:

Jessica Kleiman, Vice President, Global Communications

In her new role, Kleiman will oversee all external and internal public relations and communications initiatives for Peloton. She most recently worked at Instagram, a division of Facebook Inc., having joined the social media platform in 2016 as its first Consumer Communications Director. Prior to Instagram, she was the Executive Vice President, Communications at SANDOW (parent company of Fred Segal), and the Vice President of Public Relations at Hearst Magazines, where she spent 12 years of her career running all PR efforts for the media company and its global consumer brands.

Jasmine Maietta, Vice President, Brand Marketing

Maietta will oversee the development and implementation of communication and marketing strategies for Peloton. She most recently served as Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing at Under Armour since 2012, where she spearheaded marketing initiatives for areas such as Global Running, Global Men's Training and Connected Fitness. Previously, she was Global Brand Director at Hasbro from 2009 to 2012 and Brand Marketing Manager at Reebok from 2007 to 2009.

David Deason, Vice President, Real Estate

Deason spent over 20 years of his career at Barnes & Noble, where he last held the title of Vice President of Development. In that role, he was responsible for the site locations, designs and construction of more than 700 Barnes & Noble superstores. At Peloton, Deason will oversee the expansion of the company's real estate holdings, including its retail showrooms across the country.

Zac Jacobson, Vice President, Member Support

Jacobson will oversee all aspects of Peloton's global Support strategy and operations, and will work closely with other senior leaders on the Member Experience team to ensure a seamless and elevated end-to-end journey for our Members. He joins from eBay, where he held global leadership roles over the past seven years, most recently as Senior Director, Global Customer Experience. In that role, he built and executed the strategy for servicing 20M customer interactions in the areas of trust, order fulfillment, logistics, returns and claims. Prior to eBay, Zac served as Head of Global Operations for the world's largest drilling services company where he was responsible for the performance and safety of 5,500 employees.

With diverse backgrounds across finance, media, technology, sports and consumer products, these hires will bring a unique perspective to Peloton that will further the company's mission to disrupt the fitness industry, one live-streamed workout at a time, and further improve the Peloton product experience for our passionate members, as well as help attract new ones to our ever-growing community.

"We're thrilled to welcome this powerhouse group of senior leaders to the Peloton family," said John Foley, Peloton CEO and Co-founder. "These hyper-talented executives clearly have a choice of where they work; indeed, they are joining Peloton from some of the best companies in the world. We're honored to see that they share our vision for what Peloton will become -- something well beyond what most people see in us today."

