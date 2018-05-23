Peloton to Open State-of-the-Art Flagship Location, Peloton Studios, at Manhattan West in Fall 2019

With its groundbreaking technology, Peloton enables its members to participate in both live and on-demand classes from the convenience of their own homes. With the opening of this flagship location, Peloton will be able to provide its members with even more ways to experience its motivating group fitness classes across new verticals, making Peloton a truly comprehensive experience for all of your fitness needs. Whether in-person, with classes open to the public, or from home via the Peloton Bike, Tread, or iOS App, people will have direct access to Peloton's content, all of which will be broadcast live from this cutting-edge new space.

To date, Peloton has nearly one million members, comprising bike owners, iOS app users and in-studio riders, and will be adding millions more in the coming years with the addition of the Peloton Tread, a live total body fitness experience launching in Fall 2018. The addition of this new studio will mark a major milestone for this award-winning company's growth and success, giving Peloton the flexibility to create a wide variety and quantity of classes from a world-class production facility.

"Peloton Studios will be a beacon of fitness programming unlike anything created in the industry to date. Our unique combination of elite instruction, first class facilities, and state-of-the-art production capabilities will provide a superior experience for both our live studio audiences and our Members at home," said Fred Klein, Chief Content Officer, Peloton. "Perhaps most importantly, the Peloton Studios will become a gathering place for our uniquely passionate community to enjoy one another's company, take their favorite classes together, and meet the instructors who inspire them year-round."

"Peloton is driving some of the latest trends not only of our industry but also of our culture: the future of fitness, state-of-the-art technology, experiential retail and high-end design," said Michael Goldban, Head of Retail Leasing, Brookfield Properties. "At Manhattan West, we have set out to create a destination unlike any that exists, and the flagship studio Peloton plans to create will serve as a health and wellness anchor for the complex and neighborhood, and a new model for the industry."

Peloton was represented by Benjamin Birnbaum and Ben Shapiro of Newmark Knight Frank and Brookfield was represented by Patrick Smith and Matt Ogle of Jones Lang LaSalle as well as Michael Goldban and Mark Kostic in-house at Brookfield.

Manhattan West is an eight-acre, six-building mixed-use development, stretching from Ninth Avenue to Tenth Avenue and 31st Street to 33rd Street. In Brookfield placemaking style, Manhattan West will feature nearly six million square feet of Class-A office space, luxury residences at The Eugene, and a boutique hotel. A vibrant urban landscape with landscaped gardens and dynamic streetfront retail will bring together high-end, experiential shops and innovative culinary concepts, all enlivened with public art and events by Arts Brookfield, Brookfield's award-winning arts and entertainment program. The 250,000 square feet of retail at Manhattan West will be anchored by Peloton and Whole Foods, which is creating a 60,000-square-foot culinary destination at the complex.

Brookfield has signed on a series of world-class tenants to the Manhattan West commercial portfolio, including Amazon, JP Morgan Chase and RGA at Five Manhattan West, and Accenture, EY, McKool Smith, the NHL, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom at One Manhattan West.

Manhattan West benefits from excellent access to public transportation. It sits immediately adjacent to the soon-to-be-redeveloped Empire Station/Penn Station Complex – the busiest train station in North America – and near the new 7-train station at Hudson Yards, New York City's first subway extension in decades. It is one block from the A, C, E, 1, 2, 3 and 7 subway lines, New Jersey Transit, the Long Island Railroad and Amtrak.

About Peloton

Founded in 2012, Peloton is revolutionizing the fitness industry by merging high-design with modern technology to provide access to live and on-demand fitness group classes led by elite NYC instructors. With instant access to classes, performance tracking metrics and a motivating real-time leaderboard, Peloton is changing the way people get fit through a comprehensive and socially connected-experience that makes every workout both efficient and addictive. Peloton is sold online and in a growing number of showrooms across the US and, starting later this year, the UK and Canada. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a premier real estate operating company that provides integrated services across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield") — a global alternative asset manager with over $265 billion in AUM.

Brookfield's global investing expertise and access to large-scale capital, combined with Brookfield Properties' well-established position as the commercial landlord of choice in many of the world's most dynamic markets, provides a unique advantage. It also assures premier-quality commercial premises and optimal outcomes for our tenants, business partners and the communities in which we operate.

Our vertically integrated real estate capabilities are established in each of Brookfield's target sectors and regions around the globe, ensuring that our assets are managed to maximize the tenant experience, with a focus on integrating new real estate technologies that keep us at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

For more information, visit brookfieldproperties.com.

Media Contacts:

Peloton: Michael Braun: (212) 334-0333 peloton@id-pr.com or Jessica Kleiman, (646) 829-1633 jkleiman@onepeloton.com

Brookfield: Andrew Brent: (212) 417-2464 andrew.brent@brookfield.com or Jovana Rizzo (646) 200-5329 jovana@berlinrosen.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peloton-to-open-state-of-the-art-flagship-location-peloton-studios-at-manhattan-west-in-fall-2019-300653619.html

SOURCE Peloton

Related Links

http://www.onepeloton.com

