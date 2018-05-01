Peloton Tread Studio Opens In New York City

The Peloton Tread studio will not only offer fitness classes to New Yorkers, but also will serve as the central hub for producing and live-streaming Peloton Tread classes to members across the country. This will be accomplished from an onsite, state-of-the-art production studio and control room, similar to Peloton's indoor cycling studio located in Chelsea.

The Peloton Tread debuted at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, and the studio opening marks the first time consumers will be able to take Peloton Tread classes, each spanning 45 to 60 minutes in length. Designed for the optimal workout, the Tread features slat belt technology for low-impact and comfortable running, as well as speed and incline knobs that allow you to adjust settings seamlessly. A stunning 32" HD touchscreen and powerful soundbar provides a full immersion in the fitness studio experience.

"The launch of the Peloton Tread Studio will enable us to provide our members with a breadth and diversity of live, authoritative fitness programming that is unrivaled in the industry," said Fred Klein, Chief Content Officer of Peloton. "And our new cast of Tread instructors will further solidify the superiority of our product and experience, inspiring a new generation of people to join the Peloton family."

The Peloton Tread studio will offer a variety of fitness classes that feature activities both on and off the Tread, including:

Total Body training , circuit and bootcamp-style classes to keep you motivated throughout the class.

, circuit and bootcamp-style classes to keep you motivated throughout the class. Running classes designed for a variety of skill and experience levels. Whether training for a marathon or starting out as a new runner, there will be classes for every level and style.

designed for a variety of skill and experience levels. Whether training for a marathon or starting out as a new runner, there will be classes for every level and style. Floor workouts including a mix of strength, cardio and stretching to complement your fitness routine.

including a mix of strength, cardio and stretching to complement your fitness routine. Walking classes to help build endurance and provide a wide range of low-intensity cardio exercise options.

Joining Head Instructor and VP of Fitness Programming, Robin Arzon and Master Tread Instructor Rebecca Kennedy are Andy Speer, Matty Maggiacomo and Olivia Amato. Speer hails from Equinox and SoHo Strength Lab where he was a personal trainer; Maggiacomo was previously a founding instructor at Barry's Bootcamp; and Amato joins Peloton from SoulCycle. Additional instructors, including Chase Tucker, Selena Samuela and Oliver Lee, will begin teaching classes in the coming months.

The Peloton Tread studio is located at 152 Christopher Street in the historic Archive Building in the West Village. Doors will open to the public and classes will begin on May 1, 2018. Classes start at $20 for new members. More information about the studio, including the class schedule, instructor information and membership packages, can be found at studio.onepeloton.com.

Pre-orders of Peloton Tread will begin shipping in Fall 2018. Peloton Tread is available for purchase to current Peloton members for just $110/month, or for new members for $149/month over 39 months, with 0% APR. Both purchase options are inclusive of membership, Tread, shipping and installation. Existing Peloton members will continue to pay just one subscription of $39/month for access to fitness content across Bike, Tread and App, when order fulfillment begins in Fall 2018.

