Peloton x Beyoncé Return With Largest Artist Series Ever

The newest chapter of the iconic Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series explores the relationship between our inner and outer power, how we harness motivation and source our strength with inspiration from the world around us, and from within. Members will be motivated to expand their minds and challenge their bodies to the iconic Beyoncé tracks that make their inner power shine. With her trademark strength and intention, Beyoncé emboldens the Peloton community and beyond to find their own purpose from the world around them, come together in the spirit of inclusivity and step into their individual definition of power.

To complement the live programming, daily on-demand classes will allow members to curate a well-rounded Peloton x Beyoncé experience at their own pace and convenience across nine modalities including Cycling, Tread, Tread Bootcamp and off-equipment offerings such as Strength, Barre, Stretching, and an Outdoor Run and Walk -- making the series accessible for anyone with no hardware necessary. This powerful lineup will include classes in three languages, English, German and Spanish, a first for Peloton. The global event kicks off with a Two-for-One Ride live from the new Peloton Studios London. Every Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series class can be accessed on the Peloton App which new Members can try for a free 30-day trial period.

Additionally, Beyoncé and Peloton will expand their social impact partnership by providing the fitness facilities of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with Peloton Bikes this fall. This initiative builds on Peloton and Beyoncé's shared commitment to provide access to best-in-class fitness, inspiring this generation of HBCU students to source their power, physically and mentally, through movement. Thousands of students redeemed gifted Peloton digital memberships at the onset of the partnership, ensuring students can enjoy Peloton's library of content on-and off-equipment. Partner schools include: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University. Peloton will continue to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships across the internship, undergraduate and graduate levels while also shining a light on HBCU students.

"The Beyoncé Artist Series allows you to mentally draw deeply from internal and external places of power and this is the soundtrack that will transport you," said Peloton's Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. "We are honored to have designed a new series of classes that elevate movement and music on the Peloton platform. This empowering message will motivate our community to show up for each other and for themselves."

For more information and to see class schedule updates visit: https://blog.onepeloton.com/beyonce-collaboration/ .

