Peloton®'s Jess King Named Chief Wellness Ambassador of Culturelle® Probiotics

Popular fitness instructor joins the leading probiotic brand◆ to champion gut health as the foundation of total wellness

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Culturelle Probiotics, the most pharmacist-recommended probiotic brand◉, today announced that Jess King, renowned Peloton instructor and wellness coach, has been named the company's Chief Wellness Ambassador. In this new role, King will lead education and share her experience with how a strong gut can be the key to overall wellness.

Jess King, CWA for Culturelle® Probiotics

As a nationally recognized fitness personality, King is known for her high-energy rides, music-driven programs, and a coaching style that blends discipline with joy. A trusted voice on modern fitness, family life, and everyday wellness, she's a natural fit for the brand's mission to help people feel their best from the inside out.

"Gut health is more than digestion, it's core strength that helps you feel powerful and balanced in every part of your life," said King. "Whether you're a busy mom, an active professional, or simply trying to feel your best, a healthy gut is something everyone can build and sustain."

As the brand's Chief Wellness Ambassador, King will bring her signature motivational energy and expertise to the brand's education initiatives, including gut health-focused digital content, live experiences, and social media programming. Together, Culturelle Probiotics and King aim to inspire people to make gut health an everyday priority through approachable, science-backed education and daily probiotic support.*

"Jess King embodies what Culturelle Probiotics stands for: confidence, authenticity, and the pursuit of feeling your best," said Amanda Hines, Vice President of Marketing, i-Health, inc. "Her philosophy of building strength from the inside out aligns perfectly with our mission to help empower people to take control of their wellness through strong gut health."

To learn more about King's partnership with Culturelle visit Culturelle.com/CWA.

ABOUT CULTURELLE® PROBIOTICS

For more than 25 years, Culturelle Probiotics have helped individuals, children, and families support their overall health. Covering digestive, immune, feminine, and pediatric health, Culturelle product formulations are based on science, utilizing clinically studied probiotics to help provide the unique benefits of each product. Plus, the ingredients are proven effective and work in harmony with the human body.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

◆ Based on custom Nielsen US xAOC, 52 W/E 11/01/2025

◉ Based on a 2025 Pharmacy Times Survey (Probiotics Category).

Culturelle® is a trademark of dsm-firmenich group.

