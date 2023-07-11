Peltier Winery voted Best Winery of 2023 in San Joaquin County

The readers of San Joaquin Magazine have voted the Lodi winery their favorite this year

LODI, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peltier Winery & Vineyards in Acampo, California, announced today that it was voted as the "Best Winery" and 2nd runner up as "Best Tasting Room" in San Joaquin County for 2023. This accolade recognizes the high quality, award winning wines and approachable experience that the family owned and operated winery has become known for over the past 22 years.

Peltier Winery proprietors, Rodney & Gayla Schatz, saber and sip a bottle of their Méthode Champenoise Sparkling Wine - The Gala Photo: Stephanie Russo
"We're incredibly excited to be recognized by our local community as a go-to winery in SJ County" says Hadyn Schatz, Vineyard Manager and son of proprietors Rodney & Gayla Schatz. "It's amazing to have watched my parents build this business from the ground up, and my sister, Faryn (Marketing Manager at the winery) and I are proud to help continue building on the values of quality, integrity and innovation from vineyard to bottle that they started with."

Nominated and voted for by the readers of San Joaquin Magazine means this Lodi Winery is not only a must visit on your next wine tasting weekend but a need to know and taste for any California wine lover. As farmers first, the Schatz family (owners and operators of Peltier) are known for their minimal intervention style of winemaking that allows the quality of their Estate Grown, Certified Sustainable Vineyards to guide the process, and over-delivering on quality wine for the price point.

Wine is as much a personal experience as it is a shared, social one. Cracking a bottle and catching up with friends or lingering over a home cooked meal where the wine flows freely are the times the Schatz Family and Peltier Winery live for. When you visit the tasting room, you're a friend of the family, and the tasting room is their home away from home.

