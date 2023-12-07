Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market to grow by USD 161.81 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pelvic floor diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 161.81 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Ultrasound system, Uroflowmetry, Anorectal manometry system, Urodynamic catheters, Cystoscope and others), End-user (Hospital and Diagnostic imaging centers and specialized clinics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The rising population in the region is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, changing lifestyles and inappropriate diets are some factors leading to the upsurge in health problems and the development of pelvic floor disorders like urinary incontinence.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Alacer Biomedica, Cadwell Industries Inc., Caldera Medical Inc., Diversatek Inc., FEMSelect Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Halo Medical Technologies, HC Italia Srl, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP., MEDKONSULT medical technology s. r. o, Medspira LLC, Medtronic Plc, Neurosoft, Noraxon USA Inc., Renovia Inc., SRS Medical, Stryker Corp., THD S.p.A, and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Alacer Biomedica: The company offers a pelvic floor diagnostic system called Uranus II Urodynamics equipment

Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The ultrasound system segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing use of ultrasound systems for imaging of pelvic floor disorders is one of the main factors that is significantly contributing to the growth of the segment.

Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market: Driver & Trend:

The increase in the prevalence of urinary incontinence coupled with the rise in the geriatric population is notably driving the market growth. Pelvic floor disorder such as urinary incontinence is an involuntary urine leakage and it may occur because of various deformities such as abnormal function of the lower urinary tract, overactive bladder, and the result of other illnesses.

