Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Enhances Patient Experience with Real-Time Insurance Verification and CareCredit Financing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the premier, multi-disciplinary national leader in pelvic pain and endometriosis care, wants the patient experience to be better. With data showing 97% of patients wait up to 14 minutes in the waiting room and an additional 12.4 minutes in the exam room, it's clear that for a patient with persistent pelvic pain, there is more to be done. Now, PRM is proud to announce enhancements to their nationwide offices that will streamline intake, offer real-time insurance verifications, and combat financing concerns ahead of visits.

Patients should never have to compromise their health due to cost, access, or time. Acting on the mission to expand access to care, PRM is proud to announce that they are now accepting CareCredit financing. Patients may use CareCredit to help pay for deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses not covered by insurance.

"This will significantly enhance our ability to serve our mission and provide access to care to a larger segment of this patient population," says Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "This embodies our core mission of listening and validating patients and then providing them a treatment plan to get them feeling better as soon as possible".

PRM does not want the burden of a patient's prior healthcare experience to stand in the way of receiving care. For pelvic pain and endometriosis patients, they have often seen 7-12 providers before finding specialty care. The intake process at a new provider can be daunting. Now, with real-time insurance verification before the appointment and a streamlined check-in process that patients can complete at home, the intake has gone from 35 minutes to 3 minutes. Patients can begin their new patient appointment right away.

Impacting 15% of women and 10% of men, persistent abdominal pelvic pain is often misdiagnosed, overlooked, and undertreated. At PRM, the mission is to increase access to diagnosis and treatment for these patients. These enhancements allow PRM to deliver on this mission with transparency and patient-centric care.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

