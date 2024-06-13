Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Expands Access to Care in Houston by Welcoming Zita Anigbogu

The PRM Protocol™ Provides Patients Non-Invasive & Effective Treatment to Restore Pelvic Floor Function

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), a national leader in non-invasive pelvic pain treatment, believes when it comes to endometriosis and pelvic pain, access to care is imperative. Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine welcomes Zita Anigbogu FNP-BC as their newest pelvic pain specialist in Houston, Texas.

Zita is a dedicated Nurse Practitioner with a background in treating pelvic pain and improving patient outcomes. She understands the significant impact pelvic pain can have on a patient's quality of life and is passionate about working with patients to develop personalized treatment plans that address their unique needs.

"We are excited to welcome Zita to our team in Houston, and we know that patients will benefit greatly from her expertise," says Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "For patients suffering from chronic pelvic pain, the path to healing is with providers like her and we're committed to greater access every day".

Zita employs a multidisciplinary and patient-centered approach, that combines the data-proven PRM Protocol™ with compassionate care. She is committed to PRM's mission of reducing the time patients suffer from pelvic pain and advocating for pelvic health education, awareness, and open communication. She is focused on lifelong endometriosis care, as well as other chronic pelvic pain conditions, aiming to provide accurate diagnoses and effective care to manage symptoms and improve overall well-being.

A more proactive and preventative approach to pelvic pain results in less pain over a longer time – 75% of PRM patients note a statistically significant Improvement in Pain and Function.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

