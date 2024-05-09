Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Founders Honored for Revolutionizing Pelvic Pain Treatment and Creating National Impact

Dr. Allyson Shrikhande and Dr. Gautam Shrikhande founded PRM to provide better care for every pelvic pain patient.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the premier, multi-disciplinary national leader in pelvic pain and endometriosis care, is dedicated to providing better care for every pelvic pain patient. Since 2017, PRM has been at the forefront of offering innovative solutions to this health crisis that impacts 300 million adults worldwide. Now, PRM is proud to announce that Dr. Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, co-founder, and Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, co-founder and CEO, have been honored for their revolutionary approach, now in 14 locations nationwide, in Insights Care Most Trusted Companies Curing the Pelvic Pain with Innovative Solutions in 2024.

InsightsCare recognizes dedicated healthcare companies that are dedicated to progress and enhancing patients' well-being. At the heart of PRM's mission lies a simple yet profound belief—that every individual enduring pelvic pain deserves better.

At PRM, the goal is faster relief, more education, and awareness on both the patient and provider side, and access to care. The PRM Protocol™ is a simple yet powerful office-based procedure designed to target inflammation and nerve pain in the pelvis directly. This is the unique approach to pelvic pain management PRM offers.

"At this point, 56% of PRM's new patients start treatment on the same day as their new patient appointment," says Allyson Shrikhande, Chief Medical Officer in the article. She points out, "… the longer the abdominal pelvic pain symptoms are there, the harder it is to make it go away. We want to get patients on the road to healing as soon as possible!"

With a focus on reducing patients' suffering, PRM is committed to improving their quality of life. From leadership to frontline staff, every member of the PRM team embodies profound empathy for patients' struggles. This empathy underpins PRM's philosophy—a resolute commitment to delivering superior care to every pelvic pain patient.

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

