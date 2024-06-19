Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Launches Online Community for Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Patients

Worthy Warrior is a safe place for patients to listen, learn, and validate.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), a national leader in endometriosis and pelvic pain care, wants to give pelvic pain patients a place to build community. For too long, endometriosis patients have been silenced and silent – left to fight on their own for access to care. Worthy Warrior was created to fill a hole in the world for these patients and give them a safe space to learn and build community without gatekeeping and misinformation. Worthy Warrior launches on July 10, 2024, but anyone can sign up for early access on worthywarrior.com today.

For anyone who is experiencing pain 'down there', Worthy Warrior is a place to talk about it. It's time to end the stigma and that starts with saying no to being silent and silenced. Worthy Warrior is a community for all the Warriors out there who want to transform how Endo is treated in medicine and improve life for people with Endo – for themselves and the future.

"We are excited to give pelvic pain patients a space to connect but also to provide a space for education and awareness," says Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "It's time to support endometriosis patients and give them a place to learn and get access to tools they need".

Worthy Warrior is run by patients and for patients. Founded by warriors and designed with warriors in mind every step of the way. It starts with education and is founded on community, validation, and shared experience. It is a place to go and share experiences, meet those like you, and get questions answered.

To learn more visit worthywarrior.com

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

