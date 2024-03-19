MIAMI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Crossing Delaware is making its maiden voyage into the blockchain by turning the world's most famous symbol of freedom into a timeless digital heirloom accessible to all. This American patriotic masterpiece is now available for ownership in pixel blocks via the non-fungible blockchain technology.

PELXP.COM is making digital history with the most memorable work of art representing American democracy. Washington Crossing Delaware is making its maiden voyage into the blockchain by turning the world's most famous symbol of freedom into a timeless digital heirloom accessible to all. This American patriotic masterpiece is now available for ownership in pixel blocks via the non-fungible blockchain technology. PELXP.COM has digitized this painting, creating up to 155,485,078 PIXELS, with a buy one, and PELXP.COM will donate one on behalf of its owner for free to the party they support, whether Republican, Democrat, or Independent PELXP.COM with a non-partisan spirit will report an accurate count of which party is leading the race, an equal amount of pixels will be minted to symbolize the number of votes in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, in essence recasting a nonbiased recount.

The most famous artist's concept of the values and fight for freedom in the United States, Washington Crossing the Delaware, captures George Washington on December 25th, 1776, leading an inexperienced motley crew of patriotic volunteers to victory. This painting captures the heroic mythos of America's independence.

This original 1851 painting was part of the artist's creative process. It was discovered by an astonished American expert in art and history and authenticated by the world's renowned expert on Leutze's work. The painting has not been publicly seen or made available for public ownership for over 150 years until now. Hidden away in Europe for one and a half centuries, this masterpiece was immortalized in Leutze's studio to assist in creating the iconic image and safeguarding such a masterpiece while the paint was still wet on its iconic twin.

This epic tribute to American freedom was painted with Leutze's skillful technique and brilliance in working with oil on canvas, together with his well-accomplished artist collaborators who gathered to discuss details of this monolithic vision coming to life on canvas. In contrast, the paint was still wet, depicting a victorious message of certainty, sealed by its brushstrokes destined for viewing by the American public.

"I found this forgotten, misunderstood painting in Düsseldorf, Germany, and brought it to the USA, where it is now being offered as a digital collectible."

- Dr. Micah Christensen, PhD, Art Historian, Author, Discoverer of the lost Artwork

All pixels are minted for individual ownership. It will be an actual, utterly accurate system with a precise digital measuring system to reenact the 2020 election. It will be democratized, decentralized, and nonpartisan, with a we-the-people-for-the-people purpose.

NTF Pixel owners will be part of the Washington Crossing the Delaware Unification Assembly. This will be the maiden voyage for the first Digital NON-PARTISAN statement of democracy, a traveling message using art masterpieces as the messenger of hope and uniting "We the People."

"There is only one race, the human race" – Jane Elliott.

The newly minted digital collectible PIXEL Washington Crossing Delaware will officially drop on April 19th, 2024.

