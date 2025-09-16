Pembroke Pines Veteran Opens Community Dialogue on Student Mental Health with Premiere of Pre-Recorded Book Launch Event

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to foster genuine connection, U.S. Air Force veteran and author Courtlin D. Fields is transforming the launch of his new book into a vital community event. The premiere of a special pre-recorded performance celebrating his book, Learning to Love My Life: GOD had to break me to heal me, will be held this Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 7:30 PM EDT.

Learning To Love My Life. GOD Had to Break Me to Heal Me.

Courtlin D. Fields writes not as a distant observer, but as a frontline correspondent reporting from the battlefield of the heart. A medically retired 20-year Air Force veteran and member of the Wounded Warrior Program, his words were forged in the crucible of trauma and resilience. His new book is a manual for survival and a blueprint for finding light in profound darkness.

"The world is full of pointing fingers. We should be asking, 'How can I help the person in front of me?'" states Fields.

A Call to Action for Every Florida Community

This is a heartfelt invitation for our community to actively choose connection over conflict.

To Our Neighbors and Community Leaders: Join us for this premiere. Participate in a conversation that seeks to understand, not to argue.





To Florida's Educators: We are specifically inviting you to use this event as a ready-made, no-cost tool to make this a teachable moment on empathy, resilience, and the power of a shared story.





To Our Local Media: Report on a story of hope. Cover an initiative that is actively trying to build a solution and spotlight a local veteran's mission to prove that healing is possible.

A Thank You for Student Engagement To encourage student participation, four prize packs will be given away to students in participating classrooms. Each pack includes an autographed copy of the book, a t-shirt, and a $25 gift card. To participate, Florida educators can email a confirmation of their class's participation to [email protected] by Friday, September 26, 2025.

Event Details:

What: Premiere of Pre-Recorded Book Launch Event for Learning to Love My Life .





Premiere of Pre-Recorded Book Launch Event for When: Thursday, September 18, 2025 , at 7:30 PM EDT .





, at . Where: https://youtu.be/EfPTWZAez2g

Where to Buy the Book: Learning to Love My Life is available at online retailers including:

Connect with Courtlin D. Fields:

About Courtlin D. Fields Courtlin D. Fields is a decorated United States Air Force veteran, award-winning actor, director, and acclaimed author. Driven by his experiences, he founded Found Purpose Inc., a non-profit dedicated to empowering others. He continues to share stories of resilience and hope through his writing, filmmaking, and the Found Purpose podcast.

Media Contact: Courtlin D. Fields [email protected] courtlin.media

