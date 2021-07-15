Pembrook Makes Donation to Bassett Street Elementary Media Arts and Technology Program as Part of Ongoing School Contribution Initiative

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembrook Capital Management LLC ("Pembrook"), one of the nation's leading bridge lenders for affordable rental housing, announced a donation to the Bassett Street Elementary School Media Arts and Technology Magnet (bMAT) program, an educational initiative for kindergarten through fifth grade students in Lake Balboa, California, part of the greater Los Angeles market.

The Bassett Street Elementary school serves the Lake Balboa/Van Nuys community and Pembrook's donation will be used to support its highly regarded Bassett Media Arts and Technology Magnet (bMAT) program, a project-based learning program designed to grow young storytellers for the digital age. The program helps kids learn about film and video production through a fun and rigorous educational environment using state of the art technology

Pembrook is an investment manager focused on providing loans and other financing for the development, rehabilitation, and preservation of affordable housing, and certain other commercial real estate properties, in underserved areas on a national basis. This latest donation is part of its ongoing program to provide financial support to public schools in neighborhoods where it does business, targeted to total up to 3% of the firm's annual profits. The firm recently provided a preferred equity investment for the acquisition and renovation of 6736 Woodley Avenue, a two-story, 24-unit multifamily asset located in the Van Nuys market.

"Pembrook is honored to support the Bassett Media Arts and Technology Magnet program," said Stuart Boesky, CEO of Pembrook. "Our goal as a company is to give back to the areas we invest in by supporting local education, the foundation for growth and success in any community. We're particularly excited to champion the bMAT program, which is helping to cultivate the storytellers of tomorrow by teaching kids how to investigate and develop conclusions based on evidence, skills which are more important than ever."

Pembrook has already provided financial support to schools in several major cities across the United States, matching each lending transaction with a local school donation. The firm has originated or participated in investments totaling approximately $1.5 billion since it began investing in 2007.

About Pembrook Capital Management, LLC

Founded in 2006 by Stuart J. Boesky, Pembrook Capital Management invests in a variety of commercial real estate with a core emphasis on impact investing and affordable housing across the country. This firm's strategy involves commercial real estate debt, including first mortgages, mezzanine, bridge loans, note financings, and preferred equity. http://www.pembrookgroup.com/

Media Contact

Great Ink Communications, (212) 741-2977

Tom Nolan ([email protected])

Eric Waters ([email protected])

SOURCE Pembrook

Related Links

http://www.pembrookgroup.com/

