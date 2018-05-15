PEMCO Brings 'Hero Academy' Disaster Planning Tips to Spokane Elementary Students

The hands-on training workshop led by trained volunteers from PEMCO and the Red Cross shares important safety tips for preparing for disasters including house fires, earthquakes, wildfires and storms, and equips participants with a teddy bear to protect and an emergency preparedness kit to share with their family.

PEMCO launched the program last month with similar workshops for students in the Puget Sound region.

"We want students from around the Northwest to know that they can be heroes in their communities by helping to prepare for an emergency," said PEMCO CEO Stan McNaughton. "It's our hope that the Hero Academy will help students develop the skills to act during a disaster situation, and empower them to respond in ways that keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

In the earthquake-prone Northwest, many believe in the reality that a disaster could strike the region during their lifetime. In a recent poll by PEMCO, three-quarters of local residents (77 percent) said they expect to experience a major earthquake here, but only half (52 percent) said they're at least somewhat prepared, and two out of five (39 percent) admitted they aren't prepared at all.

PEMCO's Hero Academy seeks to help students understand why preparation is important, along with which type of disasters are likely to affect the Northwest and how to take steps to address those emergencies. The workshops, which use the Red Cross Passport to Preparedness curriculum, also help students identify the range of ways to be prepared for a natural disaster and how to share tools for preparedness with others in their household.

"We're fortunate to be a longtime partner of the Red Cross, who shares our passion for bringing these important messages to everyone in the communities both our organizations serve. For these Hero Academy students, we're sharing that being a real-life hero simply starts with knowing what do to in an emergency and having the confidence take action when a disaster strikes," said Albery Lockhart, a claims supervisor for PEMCO and board member of the American Red Cross serving the Greater Inland Northwest.

For more information on PEMCO's Hero Academy, visit www.pemco.com/landing/red-cross-hero. To learn additional tips for preparing for emergencies, visit www.redcross.org/prepare.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

