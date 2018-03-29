PEMCO Empowers Students with 'Hero Academy' Tips for Disaster Planning

The hands-on training workshops led by trained volunteers from PEMCO and the Red Cross teach students important safety tips for preparing for disasters including house fires, earthquakes and storms, and equip participants with an emergency preparedness kit to share with their family.

"Preparing for a disaster is critical for people of all ages, and it's a particularly important message for kids who may be more vulnerable in an emergency," said PEMCO CEO Stan McNaughton. "It's our hope that the Hero Academy will help students develop the skills and confidence to act during an emergency or disaster situation, and empower them to take action in ways that keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

In the earthquake-prone Northwest, many believe in the reality that a disaster could strike the region during their lifetime. In a recent poll by PEMCO, three-quarters of Northwest residents (77 percent) said they expect to experience a major earthquake here, but only half (52 percent) said they're at least somewhat prepared, and two out of five (39 percent) admitted they aren't prepared at all.

PEMCO's Hero Academy seeks to help students understand why preparation is important, along with which type of disasters are likely to affect the Northwest and how to take steps to address those emergencies. The workshops, which uses the Red Cross' Passport to Preparedness curriculum, also help students identify the range of ways to be prepared for a natural disaster and how to share tools for preparedness with others in their household.

"Our partnership with the Red Cross goes back more than two decades, and we share a passion for advocating for students and ensuring people across all the communities we serve have access to actionable information that will keep them safe in a disaster," said Paul Barry, vice president of claims for PEMCO, and board member for the Red Cross serving King County. "By equipping students with these emergency planning tools, we hope they'll feel like real-life heroes, confident and ready to respond if a disaster strikes."

For more information on PEMCO's Hero Academy, visit www.pemco.com/landing/red-cross-hero. To learn additional tips for preparing for emergencies, visit www.redcross.org/prepare.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

