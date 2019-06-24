PEMCO Insurance Welcomes New Director of Human Resources

SEATTLE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEMCO Insurance recently welcomed Doris Balderrama as director of human resources. With more than 20 years of experience working in legal, compliance and ethics roles, she brings a wide range of experience to the position.

In her role, Balderrama oversees the operations of the human resources department, ensuring high quality standards for delivery of service. Balderrama also leads talent management program development, learning and development strategy, and provides organizational development solutions and services, among others.

"We are pleased to welcome Doris as director of human resources," said MJ Vigil, Chief People & Brand Officer at PEMCO Insurance. "Doris's experience in building inclusive, collaborative workplaces and her commitment to servant leadership makes her an integral addition to PEMCO's human resources team."

Prior to joining PEMCO, Balderrama served as director of ethics and compliance at Starbucks, where she led a global team accountable for risk management, wage and hour compliance, enterprise policies, standards and procedures, learning and analytics. During this time, she honed her skills building company-wide initiatives and leading ethics and compliance strategy and operations.

A Texas native, Balderrama graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in English and earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, where she served as research editor for the Texas Journal on Civil Liberties & Civil Rights.

Balderrama has lived in the Seattle area for 20 years, where she enjoys her free time with her husband and two sons. She is an avid soccer fan and spends the MLS season cheering on the Seattle Sounders.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

