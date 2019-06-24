PEMCO Insurance Welcomes New Sales Director

SEATTLE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEMCO Insurance has welcomed Chad Barber as director of its sales department team, where he will lead PEMCO's sales and business development strategies.

In addition to developing and implementing the sales strategy for the organization as a whole, Barber will also lead business development for the PEMCO Insurance Agency, which sells insurance products directly to policyholders.

Barber has extensive experience in the insurance industry holding leadership roles in sales, operations, and service at Safeco and Liberty Mutual. Most recently, he was responsible for building small business sales capabilities supporting independent agents.

"We are enthusiastic about Chad joining our team. His experience creating purchase solutions directly for customers and working with independent insurance agencies means that he recognizes the tremendous potential in PEMCO's customer-centric approach," said Harris Clarke, Vice President of Operations at PEMCO Insurance. "His ideas, strategic vision, and leadership will help PEMCO to realize the promise of our sales capabilities so we can do more for more."

A Montana native, Barber graduated from the University of Montana with a business administration degree and can often be found following his daughters on the volleyball circuit. Additionally, he enjoys boating with his family and fly fishing.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com .

CONTACTS:

Derek Wing

PEMCO Insurance

206.628.4622

Derek.wing@pemco.com

Kristi Herriott

Firmani + Associates Inc.

206.443.9357

Kristi@firmani.com

SOURCE PEMCO Insurance

