Pence Wealth Management Announces Firm Named One Of Country's Top Private Wealth Management Teams By Barron's

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pence Wealth Management ("the firm"), a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and leading independent wealth manager, announced today that Barron's named it one of the country's top 100 private wealth management teams. The firm was the only team from Orange County to make the list.

The honor reflects the firm's devotion to client service, along with the depth of its expertise and commitment to doing business with honor and integrity. The rankings are based on a mix of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets under management, revenue production, professional certifications, and firm compliance and regulatory histories.

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management President and Co-Founder, said, "On behalf of the entire team, I'd like to thank Barron's for recognizing the great work our entire firm has done over the past year. It's a pleasure to work with this group, whose experience, tireless work ethic and commitment to offering personalized service allow us to make a difference in the lives of our clients and their families."

This is the latest in a long line of accolades for the firm in recent months. In March, Ms. Pence was included in the Barron's list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors[1] for the fifth consecutive year and was among the publication's Top 100 Independent Advisors[1] and Top 100 Women Advisors[1] in 2020. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Forbes named her a top female advisor[2] in the United States and the no. 1 advisor in Southern California[2].

Dryden Pence, Pence Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer, concluded, "I'm delighted that our entire team was recognized by Barron's as being among the top wealth management teams in the country. Neither Laila nor I would trade our staff for any other group of professionals in the industry. However, at the end of the day, everything we do is about our clients, so we are both delighted and humbled by their continued trust in our abilities and thank them for the continued support of our business."

About Pence Wealth Management

Based in Newport Beach, CA, Pence Wealth Management (PWM), an independent wealth management firm with approximately $2 billion in total client assets (consisting of $1.7 billion in advisory assets and $300 million in brokerage assets), delivers comprehensive financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families through sophisticated and highly integrated planning and investing strategies. Our team of professionals with Ph.D., CFP®, and CPM® designations has experience in retirement, financial planning, estate planning, investments and insurance. All Financial Consultants at Pence Wealth Management are Registered Representatives with, and securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA & SIPC.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Laila Pence is a registered representative with and securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Financial planning offered through Pence Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor.

Dryden Pence is a registered representative with and offers securities and advisory services though LPL Financial, LLC ("LPL Financial") member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment adviser. Mr. Pence may offer financial planning services through Pence Wealth Management ("PWM"), a registered investment advisor.

Pence Wealth Management ("PWM") is a sophisticated financial services practice within LPL Financial, LLC ("LPL Financial") comprised of multiple financial professionals that provide a series of services including personal investment advisory, third party managed advisory and brokerage services. Pence Wealth Management, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the State of California to provide financial planning services. The financial professionals affiliated with PWM are registered with and offer securities and investment advisory services through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment adviser. As of 4/1/21, the total assets serviced by PWM through LPL Financial consist of $1.7 billion in advisory assets and $300 million in brokerage assets.

LPL Financial, Forbes, Barron's and Pence Wealth Management are all separate entities.

[1] The Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors (2017-2021), Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors (2017-2020) and the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors (2016-2020) is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

[2] The Forbes Ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Media Contacts:

Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852

[email protected]

SOURCE Pence Wealth Management

Related Links

http://pencewealthmanagement.com

